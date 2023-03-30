on the horizon

Quicker/Tarantino Invitational (April1)

SAN DIEGO— On April 1, the Navy Yacht Club San Diego will host the Quicker/Tarantino Invitational. The regatta will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), the rules of PHRF Southern California and San Diego Class Rules and By-Laws, the rules of the competing classes (except as any of these are altered by these sailing instructions), and by the USCG Navigation Rules Inland. Entries are limited to single-hulled boats 20 feet or more in length overall and multi-hulled vessels. Three races are scheduled for all classes. The scheduled warning for the first race will be 11:55 a.m. Racing shall take place on windward/leeward courses in San Diego South Bay. The start and finish area will normally be in the vicinity of San Diego channel buoy 30. The awards ceremony will be held following racing (at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the NYCSD Club House patio at Fiddler’s Cove Marina. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages will be provided for all racers, club members, active-duty military, and guests. This regatta is a Sailors for the Sea “Clean Regatta.” As such, all competitors are encouraged to use non-single-use water bottles and recycle all appropriate items. In addition, competitors are reminded of RRS 47, which states that competitors “shall not intentionally put trash in the water.” Temporary bow numbers shall not be used. For the full Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3JDeBNz.

SSYC/DPYC Ensenada Tune-up Regatta (April 8)

DANA POINT— On April 8, the South Shore Yacht Club and the Dana Point Yacht Club will host the 29th Annual Ensenada Tune-Up Race. Entries must be made online by April 7 at 6 p.m. Post-race awards and festivities will be held on the evening of April 8 at the Dana Point Yacht Club. The event is governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. The race is open to members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) or US SAILING. In addition, this race is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker, Double-Handed, Non-Spinnaker & ORCA classes. Boats entering PHRF Spinnaker Classes must have a valid 2023 PHRF rating. Double-Handed Class entries will be part of the PHRF Spinnaker Fleet. Boats in Non-Spinnaker Classes without a PHRF certificate will be accepted and will be assigned a rating by the Race Committee. The entry fee of $40 is payable by online entry. Late entries may be accepted at the discretion of the RC until 10 a.m. on April 8. If accepted, the late entry fee is $50. For more information or to see the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3JYAwjF.

Ensenada Preview Race (April 15)

LONG BEACH— The Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the Ensenada Preview Race on April 15. This race will be governed by the current Racing Rules of Sailing, the rules of the classes sailing, the Sailing Instructions, and this Notice of Race. Double headsails for nonspinnaker classes and non-spinnaker boats in spinnaker classes are allowed. This regatta is open to SCYA-recognized Yacht Clubs and Sailing Associations members and to any One Design Fleet that establishes a class. Entries may be on the form below and must be accompanied by a check for the entry fee payable to Seal Beach Yacht Club, or you may enter online at: http://www.regattanetwork.com/event/26130. Paper entries may be mailed to the Race Chairman at Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 Marina Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803, or placed in the Race Entry Box at the Seal Beach Yacht Club. All entries must be received by 12 p.m. on April 15. The entry fee is $20 if submitted by April 13 and $30 if submitted after April 13. Ensenada Preview Race trophies will be presented at Seal Beach Yacht Club on April 16 at 4 p.m. The number of trophies for this race will be based on the number of yachts entered in each class by 5 p.m. April 14: 1- 4 boats (1 trophy); 5-8 boats (2 trophies); 9-11 boats (3 trophies); 12-14 boats (4 trophies); 15 or more boats (5 trophies). Trophies not claimed within 60 days shall remain the property of Seal Beach Yacht Club. For more information or the full Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/42sck0B.