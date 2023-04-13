On the Horizon

SBYC Opening Day race (April 16)

SANTA BARBARA— The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Opening Day Race on April 16. The regatta will be governed by the rules defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Membership for the appropriate class association is required. The regatta is open to all boats of the CHRF (Club Handicap Racing Fleet), PHRF, Harbor 20, J/70, and Melges 24 classes. New classes not listed and wishing to be considered for a separate start must notify the SBYC Race Director (racing@sbyc.org) one week before the race. Members of other clubs belonging to US Sailing may race as guests of Santa Barbara Yacht Club but are not eligible for the R.W. Caspers Trophy. Notices to competitors and amendments to these Sailing Instructions will be posted on the official notice board located on the lower deck of SBYC. Notices will additionally be posted at https://sbyc.org/racing. The racing area will be designated on the current SBYC course chart. Trophies will be awarded to the fleet winner(s). The number of trophies will be awarded depending on participation. The Casper PHRF Trophy will be awarded to the PHRF boat with the lowest corrected time for the race. The Casper II trophy will be awarded to the CHRF boat with the lowest corrected time for the race. The Opening Day Trophy will be awarded to the winning J-24 boat. Awards are available for pickup at the front desk of SBYC following racing. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3Kvg2zs.

2023 Congressional Cup (April 18-22)

LONG BEACH— The Long Beach Yacht Club will host the 2023 Congressional Cup from April 18-22. The event will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Ten skippers will be invited, including two from the 2023 Ficker Cup. Skippers wishing to receive an invitation may register their request with the OA via email to: bpiercy2016@gmail.com. The top prize for first place will be the winner’s name engraved on the Congressional Cup perpetual trophy and a Crimson Blazer. In addition, gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three teams. The total prize money will be $75,000. For the full Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3ZBpPIF.

Tribute Regatta (April 22)

The Cortez Racing Association and South Coast Yachts will sponsor the Tribute Regatta on April 22. The event will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. The regatta is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing. The event will cost a $40 registration fee for non-CRA members and is free for CRA members. In addition, there is a $10 registration fee for “shadow scoring” of PHRF classes. Two races are scheduled. The scheduled time of the warning signal for the first race is 11:55 a.m. The warning signal for the second race will be as soon as possible after completing the previous race. No warning signal for a race will be made after 4 p.m. The starting area is near the ½ mile marker mid-Harbor Island. Race results will be announced at the after-race party at Fiddler’s Green Restaurant, 2760 Shelter Island Dr, and published on the CRA website. Prizes will be awarded using the listed procedure: one prize in each class of 2 – 4 boats, two for 5-7 boats, and three for eight or more, based on the number of starters in the class. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/43a2kJM.