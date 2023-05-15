On the Horizon

2023 Moore 24 Made in Santa Cruz Regatta (May 20-21)

The Santa Cruz Yacht Club will host the 2023 Moore 24 Made in Santa Cruz Regatta from May 20-21. The event will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Moore 24 boats helmed by current Moore 24 National Association members are eligible. Eligible boats may enter by completing the online entry form and the required fee at the event URL: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/26176. Boats may be inspected anytime for compliance with Moore 24 Class Rules. The entry fee is $120 per boat and is due with registration no later than 8 p.m. on May 16– there is a $50 late fee after that, and registration closes on May 19 at 10 a.m. Racing will be around temporary inflatable buoys and fixed buoys within a 3-mile radius of the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor west jetty, except for a distance race. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3HxkjAu.

43rd Annual Cabrillo Beach to Dana Point Race “Around Catalina” (May 27-28)

The Dana Point Yacht Club and the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club will host the 43rd Annual Cabrillo Beach to Dana Point Race from May 27-28. The event will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. The Race Committee will publish Sailing Instructions on the online Official Notice Board by May 25, 2023. The race is open to ocean racing / cruising sailing vessels whose owners or charterers are members of a yacht club recognized by US Sailing or SCYA. All boats must conform to USCG and US Sailing requirements. In addition, all boats, except Cruising classes, must have a valid, current PHRF rating certificate. Skippers must complete an Online Entry Form and pay all fees by the entry deadline to become an entrant in the race. The date stamp of the online entry will be your entry date once payment is completed. The entry fee is $100 before May 20 and $125 after— the entry deadline is 6 p.m. on May 26. A competitors meeting is scheduled on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the CBYC in San Pedro. Trophies awarded will be made available to the winning skipper, within a reasonable time frame, at DPYC. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/44hM9KZ.