On the Horizon: SCYA Midwinter Regatta

On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees and awards.

About the SCYA Midwinter Regatta: The SCYA Annual Midwinter Regatta is a prestigious sailing event held annually by the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA). It is one of the largest and most anticipated regattas on the U.S. West Coast. The regatta typically takes place in February and attracts sailors both from across the country and international competitors.

The Midwinter Regatta features various sailing classes, including dinghies, keelboats, multihulls, and offshore boats. Races are held in locations along the Southern California coast, with each participating yacht club hosting races in their respective areas. The regatta offers competitive racing in both one-design and handicap classes, providing opportunities for sailors of all skill levels to participate and test their abilities against top-notch competition.

Apart from the competitive racing, the Midwinter Regatta also fosters a sense of camaraderie and community among sailors. Participants have the chance to socialize and network with fellow sailors, exchange tips and techniques, and celebrate their passion for the sport of sailing.

The SCYA Annual Midwinter Regatta has a rich history dating back several decades and has grown to become a cornerstone event in the Southern California sailing calendar. Its reputation for well-organized races, challenging courses and a vibrant social atmosphere continues to attract sailors year after year.

DPYC 94th Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta (Feb. 24-25)

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Yacht Club will host the SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Feb. 24-25. The event is governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker and ORR Spinnaker classes. PHRF Fleet entries must have a current PHRF rating certificate and ORR Fleet entries must have a current ORR or ORR-EZ rating certificate. PHRF Fleet and ORR Fleets must pay a $55 fee; US Sailing members will receive a $3 discount. There will be a competitor’s meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Five races are scheduled: on Feb. 24, four windward-leeward races, and Feb. 25, one random leg race. Post-race festivities following racing both days will take place at Dana Point Yacht Club. Results will be posted each day at DPYC. Final results will be announced following racing and resolution of all protests on Sunday. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.

CIYC 94th Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta (Feb. 24-25)

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The Channel Islands Yacht Club and the Southern California Yachting Association will host the SCYA Midwinter Regatta from Feb. 24-25. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Random Leg and Windward/Leeward classes will be offered. Skippers are asked to enter the event before 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Regular entry fee is $45 for boats of 20-30 feet and $55 for vessels over 30 feet. USSA members entry fee is $43 for boats 20-30 feet and $53 for vessels over 30 feet. The racing area will be the coastal waters between Ventura and Channel Islands harbors and all races will start and finish near the Mandalay Race Buoy. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.

SBYC 94th Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta (Feb. 24-25)

SEAL BEACH— The Seal Beach Yacht Club and the Southern California Yachting Association will host the SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Feb. 24-25. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing, except US Sailing Prescriptions to Rule 63.2 will not apply. The regatta is open to all boats of the PHRF Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker class(es) and all eligible boats must enter online no later than 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Boats of 10 to 19.9 feet pay a fee of $37, boats of 20 to 30 feet must pay $45 and boats over 30 feet must pay $55. Three races are scheduled for all classes. Two races on Saturday and one race on Sunday. The racing area will be inside the Long Beach Breakwater. After race events will occur at Seal Beach Yacht Club each day with trophy presentations as soon as possible following the last race on Sunday. For the complete notice of race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.

For a complete list of all yacht clubs participating in the SCYA Midwinter Regatta, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.