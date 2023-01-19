On The Horizon

South Bay Clubs Regatta (Feb. 4)

On Feb. 4, the Coronado Yacht Club will be one of three yacht clubs to host the South Bay Clubs Regatta along with Coronado Cays Yacht Club and the Navy Yacht Club San Diego. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all members of Yacht Clubs and Sailing Associations recognized by US Sailing. Only members of one of the South Bay Yacht Clubs (Coronado YC, Coronado Cays YC, or Navy YC San Diego) can qualify for the championship regatta. Entries are limited to single-hulled boats 20 feet or more in length overall. Eligible boats may enter by registering on Regatta Network and must be submitted by 5 p.m. the day before the regatta. Late entries will not be accepted. Fees for each race are determined by the hosting regatta (no more than $30). This regatta is a Sailors for the Sea “Clean Regatta.” As such, all competitors are encouraged to use non-single-use water bottles and recycle all appropriate items. Competitors are reminded of RRS 47, which states that competitors “shall not intentionally put trash in the water.” For more information, please read the Notice of Race at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/23834/NORSouthBayClubsRegatta.pdf or visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.

93rd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta (Feb. 4-5)

From Feb. 4-5, Dana Point Yacht Club, Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Silver Gate Yacht Club, and Balboa Yacht Club will host the 93rd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta hosted by SCYA member clubs from Morro Bay to Baja Mexico. The race is open to PHRF Spinnaker classes and RS Tera classes. Parent/Guardian and emergency information is required for minors registering for the RS Tera Class. Minor Waiver & Release Form must also be completed and submitted at check-in for all registrants under the age of 18. For those wanting to charter an RS Tera for the regatta, a separate charter fee of $25, payable to DPHYF, will be due at check-in. Charter boats are on a first come/first serve basis. No Notice of Race is available currently. For further details and information about DPYC, please email race@dpyc.org. For Newport Harbor Yacht Club, please email ray.jacobi@nhycstaff.org. For Silver Gate Yacht Club, please contact manager@sgyc.org, and for Balboa Yacht Club, please email sailing@balboayachtclub.com.