On The Horizons

Choc Regatta Nov. 6-7

The Sunkist Series involves one-design racing for Inside Classes on four Saturdays and PHRF and one-design racing for Outside Classes on four Sundays spanning four months, from Nov- Feb. In addition, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Regatta is a fundraising event that uses the November Sunkist Series races to provide an opportunity to compete for additional awards and contribute to CHOC.

The regatta will be guided by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), which includes the rules of the classes competing, except that the Southern California PHRF MIR Rule will not apply.

These events are open to members in good standing of clubs or organizations in connection with the Southern California Yachting Association or any national authority associated with the sport of sailboat racing. Fees include $10 for the Sunkist Series Inside Classes entry fee, $25 for the Sunkist Series Outside Classes entry fee, $25 for the CHOC Inside Classes entry fee, and $50 for the CHOC Outside Classes entry fee.

Competitors may enter online at https://www.balboayachtclub.com/, in the “On the Water” section, or by submitting a completed entry form and the entry fee at the Balboa Yacht Club Sailing Office. Only one entry is needed for the entire Sunkist Series.

The entire race notice can be found at https://balboayachtclub.com/getmedia/fa96b7d2-69f4-4fb1-84ce-6cd39755ff02/2021_2022SunkistNOR.aspx.

Shallow Water Series #4 South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club Nov. 6

The South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club will be hosting the Shallow Water Series #4 in Marina del Rey on Nov. 6, 2021. The event will be open to dinghies and center boarders. Registration can be found at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=21908

2021 California Dreamin’ Series Nov 13–

The Long Beach Yacht Club in Long Beach will be hosting the California Dreamin’ Series on Nov. 13, 2021. The event is a multi-venue match racing series held at three of California’s premier yacht clubs. The first stop was the St. Francis Yacht Club from Aug. 28-29, The second stop was at the San Diego Yacht Club on Oct. 910, and the final stop is at the Long Beach Yacht Club on Nov 13-14. Registration is now available online via the Regatta Network or at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=22366.

2021 Double Handed/ Short Handed Race Nov 20

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club Santa Barbara, one of the oldest yacht clubs on the west coast, will host the 2021 Double Handed/ Short Handed Race on Nov. 20, 2021. Santa Barbara Yacht Club has served racing sailors since 1872. Its current location overlooks the mountains, beaches, and harbor of Santa Barbara. The club supports a wide range of one design, dinghy, and rating rule classes for all ages. The members welcome all regatta participants to enjoy SBYC, the city, and the excellent sailing conditions of Santa Barbara. Registration for the event can be found at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=23368.