On The Horizons

Year-End Regatta First Regatta of the 2022 CRA High Point Championship (Dec. 11)

SAN DIEGO一 The Cortez Racing Association is hosting the Year-End Regatta and first regatta of the 2022 CRA High Point Championship sponsored by Ullman Sails on Dec. 11. The regatta is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing and all boats of the J-24 class. PHRF classes are open to all boats with a current, valid PHRF certificate issued by PHRF San Diego. There are two races scheduled for all classes, the warning signal for the first race is set for 11:55 a.m., and the final warning will be no later than 3:30 p.m. The races will start near the half-mile marker mid-Harbor Island and will take place in San Diego Harbor. There is a $40 registration fee for non-CRA members and no charge for CRA members. Registration is due no later than Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Late entries will be accepted only for CRA members.

Boxing Day Pursuit Race (Dec. 26)

LONG BEACH一 The Alamitos Bay Yacht Club will host the Boxing Day Pursuit Race on Dec. 26 in Alamitos Bay. The race is open to crews who are in good standing with their respective yacht clubs and to foreign sailors who are members of their respective National Governing Authorities. Boats will need to be equipped with a Portsmouth yardstick; if they do not have one, a yardstick will be MacGyvered. The pursuit is scheduled for Alamitos Bay, Naples Sabot’s warning signal will be at approximately 12:55 p.m., Formula 18 Cat’s at 2 p.m., and the race is set to finish at around 3 p.m. An entry fee of $15 is due by Dec. 25. Late entries will be charged $16. Interested parties may enter online or in-person only. For more information or to enter, see https://www.abyc.org/.