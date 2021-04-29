On the Horizons

Cinco De Mayo Regatta

Santa Barbara Sailing Club is hosting their Cinco de Mayo Regatta from May 1 to 2. The race will be held off the breakwater of Santa Barbara.

The event is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all boats of a one-design or PHRF class.

The entry fee for boats under 14 feet is $25 and $35 for boats over 14 feet, boats that provide a valid US Sailing number will receive a $5 discount.

COVID-19 protocols require crews to have a face covering that covers their nose and mouth, there will also not be a skipper’s meeting or awards ceremony.

Registration is open until May 1 at 10 a.m., boats can register at the SBSC website https://www.sailsbsc.org/events/cinco-de-mayo-regatta

Pop Tops Regatta

Seal Beach Yacht Club is starting up its Pop-Top series on May 6. The series is five sets of four races that will run Thursday nights through Sept. 16.

The races are open to members of Southern California Yachting Association recognized yacht clubs and sailing associations, and to any One Design Fleet with an established class.

Yachts racing in PHRF have to have a current rating certificate. The established classes, starting order, and PHRF class breaks will be posted at the club by 6 p.m. on May 5 for the first race.

There will be one race a day and first warning will be at 5:55 p.m. for each race.

The entry fee for all five of the series is $250 before May 3 and $300 after, $70 for an individual series and $25 for an individual race.

Awards will be given out after the end of each series.

Register online at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22233.

Spring One Design Regatta

Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club will host the Spring One Design Regatta on May 8.

The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all OD boat members of SCYA or USSA-recognized yacht club members in good standing with their class association.

There are three races scheduled for that Saturday, the first warning signal will be at 12:55 p.m.

There is a sailor’s meeting the morning of the race at the CBYC Dry Storage yard at 10 a.m.

All entries must be in prior to 10 a.m. the day of the race, the entry fee is $30.

Participants are required to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing and wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth. Registration is open online at https://cbyc.org/regatta/8DFApQueUW.

The Hardway Race

Santa Barbara Sailing Club in conjunction with Pierpont Bay Yacht Club will be hosting the 41st annual Hardway Race May 15 to 16.

The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, the race will run from Santa Barbara to Ventura Harbor.

Course Spinnaker A is designated Coastal and Courses Spinnaker B and Non-Spinnaker are designated Nearshore level.

PHRF membership is required for spinnaker A, B, and non-spinnaker classes, the multi-hull class will use ORCA TCF ratings.

For more information see the SBSC website https://www.sailsbsc.org/events/the-hardway-race.