On the Horizons

Harry Wood Memorial Regatta (March 20)

CORONA DEL MAR一 The Balboa Yacht Club will host the Harry Wood Memorial Regatta on March 20. The regatta will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and will include the Lido 14 Class Association rules. The regatta is open to boats of the Lido 14 class with a skipper who is a current member of the Lido 14 Class Association or a guest of Lido 14 Fleet 1 and a current member of a yacht club or sailing organization recognized by US Sailing. Entries can be made online at http://www.balboayachtclub.com/. There is a $20 entry fee per boat; entries will close at 11:30 a.m. on March 20.

2022 Sausalito Yacht Club J/105 J/88 Spring Invitational (March 12-13)

SAUSALITO一 The Sausalito Yacht Club will host the 2022 J/105 J/88 Invitational on March 12 and 13. The regatta is governed by the rules in The Racing Rules of Sailing; rules of J/105 Fleet One will be in effect for the J/105 Division; rules of J/88 Class Association will be in effect for the J/88 Division. The regatta is open to members of the J/105 Class Association and the J/88 Class Association. There is a $150 entry fee until March 5 at 6 p.m., with a $25 late fee added after that date. There will be six races scheduled for the regatta. The first warning will be at 11:30 a.m. for both days. For more information or to register for the regatta, see http://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24085.