On the Horizons

2022 Sundown Series (April 8)

MARINA DEL REY⸺ The first race of the Del Rey Yacht Club 2022 Sundown Series is scheduled for April 8 at 5:55 p.m. in Marina del Rey Harbor. The six-race series held on Fridays throughout 2022 is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and no spinnakers will be allowed in this series. The event is open to all sailboats between 14 and 50-feet lengths overall. There may be three divisions: performance, cruising, and dinghy; boats can be reassigned from the cruising division to the performance division. When the race starts, participants will sail out of the main channel through the North Entrance and return to the marina through the south entrance without crossing the “No Sail” buoys on the north side of the entrance channel. The finish line will be in the center of the channel. There is a $5 entry fee per race; the deadline to register for each race is 3 p.m. on the day of the race. Interested parties can register online at the DRYC website https://dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(3).

2022 Commodore’s Challenge Cup (April 9)

SAN DIEGO⸺ The 2022 Commodore’s Challenge Cup, in honor of Staff Commodore James Lonergan, will be held on April 9 at Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego. The regatta is ruled by The Racing Rules of Sailing. Entries are helmed by the current Commodore of the entered club, and crews will consist of sailors from the Commodore’s club; there can be one boat representative who is not a member of the club if a member of the club does not own the boat being used. Each participating yacht club can enter one yacht. Yachts will need a keel, motor, lifelines, and they need to be over 24 feet as well as have a PHRF San Diego or PHRF Southern California rating between 80 and 135. The first two races will be Windward/Leeward in the Coronado Roads, and the third and final race will start in the Coronado Roads and finish in the Shelter Island Basin in front of SWYC. There is no fee for entering this regatta, and entries will need to be made no later than 5 p.m. on April 7. For more information or to register online, see the SWYC at https://www.southwesternyc.org/.

28th Annual Ensenada Tune-up Regatta (April 9)

DANA POINT⸺ The 28th Annual Ensenada Tune-up Regatta hosted by the Dana Point Yacht Club and the South Shore Yacht Club will be held on April 9. The race will start in Newport Beach Harbor and end in front of DPYC. The event is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing, and the US Safety Equipment Requirements Coastal Category will apply. In addition, the PHRF of Southern California will apply. The race is open to members of yacht clubs and associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or US Sailing, boats in PHRF, non-spinnaker, and ORCA classes. Boats entering in PHRF Classes must have a valid PHRF rating. Boats in non-spinnaker classes without a PHRF certificate will be accepted and assigned a rating by the Race Committee. There is a $40 entry fee, and entries will be accepted through April 8 at 6 p.m. To learn more or register for the race, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24238.