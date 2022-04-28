On the Horizons

2022 Twilights First Half (May 5)

REDONDO BEACH⸺ The fourth race of the first half of the King Harbor Yacht Club’s Twilight series will be on May 5. The race is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all sailboats with 20 feet or more in overall length. PHRF rating handicaps will be applied automatically at registration. Boats wishing to race without it will need to notify the HRF Fleet Captain 48 hours before the race to obtain a rating based on similar boat handicaps. An $8 entry fee per race is due before 5 p.m. on the day of the race. Races will begin at 6 p.m., and classes will be split as follows:

PHRF A (PHRF rating < 100)

PHRF B (PHRF rating 100 and higher)

PHRF H

PHRF V (PHRF rating135 or higher & Performance Factor under 1.76)

For more information, see https://bit.ly/3xE9fNQ.

Anacapa Island Series (May 7)

OXNARD⸺ The second race in the three-race Anacapa Island Series will take place on May 7. The race will start at 11 a.m. and take Anacapa Island to port. A $30 entry fee for the race must be submitted by 5 p.m. on May 6. After each race, refreshments will be waiting for racers at the Anacapa Yacht Club. There will be personalized trophies awarded for the race. For more information, contact Todd Tuner at racechair@anacapayachtclub.org.

Santa Barbara Skiff Festival (May 7&8)

SANTA BARBARA⸺ The Santa Barbara Skiff Festival will be held in the Santa Barbara Channel within three nautical miles of the Santa Barbara Harbor entrance on May 7-8. The festival is open to all boats of the 29er, 49er, International 14 (I-14), 505, ILCA Standard, and ILCA Radial classes. The regatta is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing; US Sailing prescriptions to rules 63.2 and 63.4 shall not apply; RRS 63.7 is replaced with: “If there is a conflict between a rule in the sailing instructions and one in the notice of race, the sailing instructions shall apply.” The event will serve as the Area J Qualifiers for the single-handed discipline. The top two finishing and eligible sailors will qualify for the Chubb US Junior Sailing Championship. The first warning signal on each day will sound at 12 p.m. Ten races are scheduled, with no more than six races to be sailed on either day. There is a $60 fee for the event, and registration will close on May 6 at 11:59 p.m. To learn more or register for the event, see https://sbyc.org/skiff-festival.

2022 SDYC J/22 Fleet La Playa Beercan Series (May 12 -Sept. 1)

SAN DIEGO⸺ The first race in the San Diego Yacht Club Beercan Series will take place on May 12 at 5 p.m. in La Playa Cove. The series is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing and the SDYC J/22 Fleet Boat Handling Guidelines. The series is open to all J/22 Fleet members and their guests. There is no fee for J/22 fleet members for this series. There is a 20-team limit each night, and registration is due at 12 p.m. the week before each race. The first warning signal will be at 5 p.m. for the silver fleet and 6:15 p.m. for the gold fleet. For each race, the winning member of the silver fleet will be moved to the gold fleet, and the last member of the gold fleet will be moved to the silver fleet. For more information or to sign up for the series, see https://sdyc.org/calendar/event/2022-j22-beer-can-series.