On the Horizons

Finn US National Championship (May 19-22)

LONG BEACH⸺ The Finn US National Championship will be hosted at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club on May 19-22. The championship is open to boats of the Finn Class whose skipper is a member of the Finn Class Association as of May 19. The regatta is governed by rules set by the Racing Rules of Sailing with the addition of; helping to recover from the water and return on board a crew member, provided the return on board is at the approximate location of the recovery. The regatta will be hosted in the waters of San Pedro Bay outside the Long Beach Breakwater or inside the breakwater in the vicinity of Belmont Pier. Courses will be sailed in a windward and leeward configuration. Entries will be accepted online until May 18. There is a $185 fee to enter the race; the fee includes boat storage from the Saturday before the regatta through the Wednesday following the regatta. The fee also includes racing, post-race hors d’oeuvres, beverages/beer, one ticket for the Saturday evening dinner, and the Sunday awards. Additional dinners can be reserved for $35 at registration. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23833.

2022 Sundown Series (May 20)

MARINA DEL REY⸺ The second race of the Del Rey Yacht Club 2022 Sundown Series is scheduled for May 20 at 5:55 p.m. in Marina del Rey Harbor. The six-race series held on Fridays throughout 2022 is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. No spinnakers will be allowed in this series. The event is open to all sailboats between 14 and 50-feet in overall length. There will be three divisions: performance, cruising, and dinghy. Boats can be reassigned from the cruising division to the performance division. When the race starts, participants will sail out of the main channel through the North Entrance and will return to the marina through the south entrance without crossing the “No Sail” buoys on the north side of the entrance channel. The finish line will be in the center of the channel. There is a $5 entry fee per race. The deadline to register for each race is 3 p.m. on the day of the race. Interested parties can register online at the DRYC website https://dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(3).

San Diego Coastal Cup (May 27-29)

SAN DIEGO⸺ The San Diego Coastal Cup, a three-part regatta, will take place Memorial Day weekend, starting with the new San Diego Pursuit to Mission Bay on May 27. The following two legs will take sailors through the Butler Invitational from Mission Bay to Oceanside on May 28 and the Oceanside to San Diego Race on May 29. The regatta is hosted by the Mission Bay Yacht Club, Oceanside Yacht Club, and Southwestern Yacht Club and is a PHRF San Diego Annual Championship event. With a valid rating certificate, the regatta is open to all offshore racing boats greater than 20 feet in overall length. The regatta is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and US Sailing Nearshore Safety Equipment is required in addition to all required USCG boating requirements. There will be post-race events throughout the weekend at the hosting yacht clubs. There is a 50-boat cap on entries due to limited-slip space in Oceanside. Entries have to be in by 5 p.m. on May 25. Entry fees are up to 30 feet LOA $75, 31-39 feet LOA $85, 40 feet and longer $95. For more information, visit https://sdcoastalcup.com/.

Around Catalina: 42nd Annual Cabrillo Beach to Dana Point Race (May 28-29)

LOS ANGELES⸺ The Dana Point Yacht Club and the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club will host the 42 Annual Cabrillo Beach to Dana Point Race on May 28 & 29. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to ocean racing and cruising sailing vessels whose owners or charterers are members of a yacht club recognized by US Sailing or SCYA. The race has an off-wind course starting inside the Los Angeles Harbor one nautical-mile northeast of the Los Angeles Lighthouse. A $100 entry fee is due by 5 p.m. on May 27. For more information, see https://bit.ly/3LHvK8Q.