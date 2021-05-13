On the Horizons

Navy Yacht Club Long Beach Armed Forces Day Regatta, May 22

The Navy Yacht Club Long Beach will host the annual Armed Forces Day Regatta on May 22, 2021. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all members of SCYA yacht clubs with a valid PHRF certificate. There are three classes invited to participate, Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and any One-Design Class of three or more boats. Boats can enter by completing the entry form or entering online on the NYCLB website. The entry fee for the race is $15 and the last day to sign up is May 21. The race is a part of the Long Beach Harbor High Points Series 2021, which started with the April Fool’s Race on March 20. For more information see the NYCLB website at: nyclb.org.

Arden Regatta, May 22

Southwestern Yacht Club is hosting the Arden Regatta on May 22. The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing, except US Sailing Prescriptions to Rule 63.2 will not apply. COVID-19 regulations for San Diego County will be in place. The regatta is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing, yachts are required to have a current Rating Certificate from PHRF San Diego or a current Southern California Rating Certificate. There is a $35 registration fee, and members with a USSA membership will receive a $5 discount. Deadline to register is May 20, at 6 p.m., for more information see the SWYC website at https://southwesternyc.org/Racing_Sail_Fleet/SWYC_Race_Calendar.

Leukemia Cup Regatta, May 23

Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club will host the 2021 Leukemia Cup Regatta on May 23. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to Harbor 20s. There are five races scheduled that day and the first warning will be at 1 p.m. There is a $50 entry fee which goes towards supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The entry form can be found on the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club website at https://bcycracing.org/harbor-20-leukemia-cup-regatta/.

Memorial Day Regatta, May 29-30

The Alamitos Bay Yacht Club is hosting the Memorial Day Regatta May 29-30. The regatta is open to members in good standing of US Sailing Association affiliated yacht clubs or sailing organizations. Boats in the listed classes are eligible to enter; Ocean Course Classes: 29er, 5-0-5, A-Cat, C-15, CFJ, Finn, Formula 18, Hobie 16, I-14, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 , Nacra 15, Portsmouth (monohull and multihull), Tempest, and Viper 640; and Bay Course Classes: Naples Sabot (Senior, Junior A, B, C1, C2, C3), Lido 14, Optimist Champ, Optimist Green, Open Skiff, RS Tera. Additional One-Design classes will be accepted at the discretion of the regatta chair based on the number of entries and the classes that are established. There are nine bay class races that will be in Alamitos Bay with the first warning signal at 11:57 a.m., and seven ocean class races in Long Beach Harbor behind the Federal breakwater. Ocean classes that enter earlier than May 23 will have a $50 entry fee, and $60 after. Bay classes will have $40 early entry fee before May 23, and a $50 entry fee after. For more information see the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club website at https://www.abyc.org/.

San Diego Coastal Cup, May 29-30

The San Diego Coastal Cup featuring the Butler Invitational and Oceanside to San Diego and hosted by the Mission Bay Yacht Club, Oceanside Yacht Club, and Southwestern Yacht Club will be held on Memorial Day weekend from May 29-30. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, US Sailing Nearshore Safety Equipment is required in addition to all required United States Coast Guard requirements, and International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea shall replace section 2 or RRS. The race is open to all boats greater than 20 feet, designed to go offshore, with a valid rating certificate for the entered fleet. Registration fees for boats under 30 feet will be $40, between 30-39 feet $60, and over 40 feet $80. Deadline for entries is May 27, by 5 p.m., PHRF classes will be established no later than May 28 at 12 p.m. For more information see the Regatta Network website at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22439.

Around Catalina, 40th Annual Cabrillo Beach to Dana Point Race, May 29-30

Dana Point Yacht Club and Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club will be held Memorial Day weekend from May 29-30. The race is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and is open to ocean racing and cruising sailing vessels with members that are part of any yacht club recognized by US Sailing or Southern California Yachting Association. All boats except cruising classes will need to have a current PHRF rating certificate. There is an entry fee of $75 that needs to be in by May 28. The entry deadline is May 28, at 6 p.m. to register or receive more information see the Regatta Network website at, https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22343#_home.