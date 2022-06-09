On the Horizons

2022 Sundown Series (June 17)

MARINA DEL REY⸺ The third race of the Del Rey Yacht Club 2022 Sundown Series is scheduled for June 17 at 5:55 p.m. in Marina del Rey Harbor. The six-race series held on Fridays throughout 2022 is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. No spinnakers will be allowed in this series. The event is open to all sailboats between 14 and 50-feet in overall length. There will be three divisions: performance, cruising, and dinghy. Boats can be reassigned from the cruising division to the performance division. When the race starts, participants will sail out of the main channel through the North Entrance and will return to the marina through the south entrance without crossing the “No Sail” buoys on the north side of the entrance channel. The finish line will be in the center of the channel. There is a $5 entry fee per race. The deadline to register for each race is 3 p.m. on the day of the race. Interested parties can register online at the DRYC website https://dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(3).

2022 Chuck Stein Random Leg Regatta, Race 1 (June 25)

MARINA DEL REY⸺ The Pacific Mariner Yacht Club in Marina del Rey will host the Chuck Stein Random Leg Regatta, Race 1, on June 25 in Santa Monica Bay outside the Marina del Rey breakwater. The regatta is open to PHRF and Cruising Class Boats and will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. Rule 63.7 will be replaced with “If there is any conflict between a rule in the Notice of Race and one in the Sailing Instructions, the Sailing Instructions shall apply.” Rule 44.1 has changed so that a boat may be exonerated by taking a one-turn penalty; exceptions (a) and (b) to Rule 44.1 remain in force. There will be a post-race trophy presentation at the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club. Trophies will be presented to winners of each division. There is a $20 entry fee by 10 a.m. on the day of the race. Registration can be made online at http://www.regattanetwork.com/.

2022 Summer Gold Cup (June 25-26)

NEWPORT BEACH⸺ Newport Harbor Yacht Club will host the 2022 Summer Gold Cup on June 25-26 in Newport Harbor. The regatta is open to all Junior Naples Sabot boats whose skipper is a member in good standing with the International Naples Sabot Association. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and INSA Class Rules. Changes to the rules will appear in the sailing instructions. Entries are due on or before June 24 at 5 p.m.; the entry fee is $35 before June 21 and $50 after. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. on June 25, and the first warning will be at 12 p.m. each day. The first set of races will be north of the NHYC Main Dock, and the second set will be in Lido Channel; courses may be windward-leeward or any variation of a triangular or another course. Registration can be completed at https://www.nhyc.org/.