On the Horizons

Offshore Racing Series Newport Bell Buoy (July 2)

DANA POINT⸺ The Dana Point Yacht Club will host the second race in the 2022 Offshore Racing Series on July 2. The regatta is open to boats in PHRF, Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker and ORCA classes. PHRF Spinnaker entries will need to have a current PHRF rating. This is an open ocean series. The course for the race will be included in the Sailing Instructions. Trophies will be awarded after the end of each race. Take-home trophies will be awarded for each class, and the overall winner in the PHRF fleet will be awarded the Top Gun flag. Post-race celebrations will be held at DPYC after the race. There is a $35 entry for the race; entries must be completed by 6 p.m. on July 1. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24239#_home.

2022 Trans-Tahoe Regatta (June 8 & 9)

TAHOE CITY⸺ Tahoe Yacht Club will host the 2022 Trans-Tahoe Regatta from July 8-9 in Lake Tahoe. The race will follow the Racing Rules of Sailing. Competitors are required to wear personal floatation devices; this does not count wet suits or dry suits. The regatta is open to keelboats and multihulls 18 feet or larger; boats will need a current PHRF rating from the Lake Tahoe PHRF Committee. To get a rating, send a request to the committee at bgriffsail3@gmail.com. In addition, competitors have to be a member in good standing with a world sailing-affiliated club. Up to four buoy races are set for June 8, starting at 3 p.m., and the Trans-Tahoe Distance race will begin at 2 p.m. on June 9. Boats coming to Lake Tahoe from elsewhere are required to have a hot water wash and inspection for shellfish on the boat’s bottom and bilges to stop the spread of invasive species. More information on inspections can be found at tahoeboatinspections.com. There is a $100 registration fee due no later than July 10 at 10 a.m. for more information, contact General Manager of TYC Andrew Casci at gm@tahoeyc.com.

Double Handed Race (July 10)

SANTA BARBARA⸺ The Santa Barbara Sailing Club will host the Double Handed Race on July 10 in the breakwater off of Santa Barbara. The event is open to all PHRF One-Design classes racing as PHRF and all PHRF boats. Participants must be current members in good standing with a recognized sailing or yacht club recognized by the Southern California Yacht Association. Courses are set to be sailed in windward-leeward and other variations; full instructions can be found in the sailing instructions. There is a $15 entry fee before July 2 and a $20 fee starting on July 2. More information can be found at https://www.sailsbsc.org/events/double-handed-race.