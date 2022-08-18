On the Horizons

Oceanside to Mission Bay (Aug. 27)

OCEANSIDE— The Oceanside Yacht Club will host the fifth race in the OYC Coastal Series on Aug. 27. The regatta is open to all PHRF-rated sailboats; boats in spin classes will need a 2022 rating certificate, and all non-spin classes will need a rating, or the OYC Race Committee will assign a handicap at its discretion. Sailing instructions will be available on the day of the race or the OYC website. There is a $35 entry fee for the race, and members of USSA will receive a $2 discount. Registration can be made at https://oceansideyc.net/.

38th Annual Labor Day Race (Sept. 3)

LONG BEACH— The Shoreline Yacht Club, Dana Point Yacht Club, and Dana West Yacht Club are collaborating to host the 38th Annual Labor Day Race from Long Beach to Dana Point. The race will start between two orange-white flags between Oil Islands White and Grissom in Long Beach Harbor. The race is open to ocean racing or cruising sailing vessels whose owners are members of a yacht club or sailing association recognized by US Sailing or the Southern California Yachting Association. Monohull boats will need a current PHRF rating certificate; multihull boats will need a current ORCA rating, and all boats must meet United States Coast Guard requirements. The first warning is set for 10:55 a.m. the race committee will be stationed in Dana Point until 6 p.m., after which racers will be responsible for keeping their own time. PHRF and multihull boats will each have their own fleet, and boat fleets will be divided into classes based on type and number. There will be double-handed and all-women scoring classes within PHRF spinnaker classes. There will be a trophy presentation at DPYC on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. take-home trophies and perpetual trophies will be awarded at that time. There is a $75 entry fee due before Aug. 19 and a $90 entry fee which must be turned in before 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Entries can be made online at https://bit.ly/3bObeXl.

The Outlaw Regatta (Sept. 3)

MARINA DEL REY— The Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club and Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the Outlaw Regatta on Sept. 3. The regatta takes racers 30 miles down the coast from Marina del Rey to Seal Beach at Alamitos Harbor. The regatta is open to boats with a valid 2022 PHRF certificate whose owners are US Sailing members or members of another organization affiliated with US Sailing or SCYA. Festivities kick off on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. with a pre-race party on the patio of SMWYC. Racing takes off at 11:25 a.m. by the El Segundo buoy and ends in Seal Beach by 7 p.m. Awards will be given out at the Seal Beach Yacht Club after the race, followed by dinner and a live band. Pirate costumes are encouraged, and awards will be given for the best-dressed outlaw. A $45 entry fee is due by Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Entries can be made on the regatta network at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25127.