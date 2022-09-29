On the Horizons

2022 SWYC Charity Bay Race and Scavenger Hunt (Oct. 7-9)

SAN DIEGO— The Southwestern Yacht Club will host a full weekend of fun the second weekend of October to support ElderHelp of San Diego. The weekend will start with a Buy Up/Buy Down Party on Oct. 7 from 6:30-9 p.m., where competitors can change their chances as well as their competitors’ chances of winning by buying a new rate for themselves or someone else. For $20, competitors can increase their own rating by three seconds for the Charity Bay Race or add three points for the Scavenger Hunt. There will also be snacks and bottomless champagne during the party. On Oct. 8, boaters can take part in a scavenger hunt that will take them on a tour of the bay to some of San Diego’s most iconic spots. The weekend wraps up with the Classic Charity Bay Race, a classic pursuit handicap race open to all sailboats with an overall length of 20 feet or greater. The race will take place in San Diego Bay and will start in the vicinity of the east end of Harbor Island. It is a random leg course between 9 and 18 nautical miles. There is a $50 entry fee per boat, which includes two post-race BBQ tickets. For more information or to register for the race, see https://www.southwesternyc.org/.

2022 Around Catalina Races 1 & 2 (Oct. 8)

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles Yacht Club will host the second of two Around Catalina Races on Oct. 8. These races are separate events, but they do follow the same course. The race will start inside the Los Angeles Harbor, east pier 400, and the course will leave Catalina Island to port with a finish line between FL G and FL R at Angel’s Gate. Upon finishing, all competitors will email their finish time to the PRO, David Collins, at davidcollins@mindspring.com or text (310) 310 4914. The race is open to yachts with a current Southern California Area “C” Random Leg Rating PHRF handicap. In addition, skippers will need to provide a current PHRF certificate. There is a $75 registration fee for each race. Entries for the Oct. 8 race need to be in by 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. To register for the race or find more information, see the LAYC website at http://www.layc.org/. This race follows the COVID-19 protocols set by federal, state and county restrictions.

2022 Fall Regatta (Oct. 15)

VENTURA— The Ventura Yacht Club will host the 2022 Fall Regatta on Oct. 15. The race will start approximately one-half mile south of the Ventura whistle buoy. The race is open to skippers of monohull boats who are members of the United States Yacht Racing Union recognized yacht/sailing clubs and, as appropriate, possess a current/valid one-design certificate or a current/valid PHRF certificate. The bar and dining room will be open on Friday night. A grill night is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. after the races, and a complimentary buffet with trophy presentation following racing on Sunday afternoon. Registration must be submitted by 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race. There is a $40 entry fee before Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. and $50 after. For more information or to register for the event, see http://www.venturayachtclub.org/.