On the Horizons

SoCal 300, Santa Barbara to San Diego, June 3-5

San Diego Yacht Club and Santa Barbara Yacht Club will co-host this signature summer offshore race, which is the Southern California leg of the California Offshore Race Week. The race is preceded by the Spinnaker Cup (San Francisco to Monterey) May 29-30 and the Coastal Cup (Monterey to Santa Barbara) May 31 – June 1. The SoCal 300 is open to all monohull boats with an ORR or ORR-EZ certificate that are 23 feet 9 inches or longer in overall length or multihulls conforming to NOR 2.3.1 thru 2.3.6. Eligible boats can enter by completing the online registration found at www.offshoreraceweek.com no later than 6 p.m. on May 29. The entry fee is $275.

Los Angeles Yacht Club 2021 Opening Day Race, June 5

This race is open to yachts possessing a current Southern California PHRF handicap. The Area C Random Leg rating will apply. A minimum of four entries will be required to establish a class. The racing area will be in the vicinity of Los Angeles Harbor, with the starting area approximately 1.5 nautical miles northeast of the Los Angeles Harbor Entrance. Registration will only be offered online at www.layc.org. The entry fee is $40 and all entries must be accompanied by a current PHRF certificate. Entries must be received by 6 p.m. on June 3.

McCune Cheeseburgers in Paradise, June 5

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club in Oxnard will host this race with spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes; PHRF ratings. The entry fee is $30, which is payable at the skippers meeting at 9:30 a.m. on June 5. The race will start outside the detached breakwater at Channel Islands Harbor at 11 a.m. If allowed under state and local guidelines, there will be a “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” Jimmy Buffet party to follow the awards after the race. Registration can be completed on Regatta Network at https://bit.ly/2SGOI8R/.

2021 Naples Sabot Senior Championship, June 5-6

Hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, this regatta is open to all members of the Naples Sabot Class declared eligible by INSA, who hold a 2021 INSA membership, and have a 2021 transom sticker. Seniors, Masters, Grand Masters, and Clydesdale classes will race separately. Eligible boats may enter by completing the online entry form at www.abyc.org. Late entries will be accepted until June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

2021 San Diego Olympic Classes Regatta, June 11-13

With an eye towards the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, the San Diego Olympic Classes Regatta hosted by San Diego Yacht Club will provide a venue for sailors to train and compete in international, high-performance classes. More information will be posted at raceoffice.usopen.ussailing.org/en/default/races/race/text/2021-san-diego-olympic-classes-regatta-en.

2021 RS Tera SoCal Championship, June 12 and 17

The 2021 RS Tera California Series is open to all members of the RS Sailing North America Class Association. SoCal Champs #1 will be held at Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club on June 12 and SoCal Champs #2 will be held at Dana West Yacht Club on June 17. Take home trophies will be awarded to the top of finishers in each event and the top finishers of the series at the conclusion of the second event. For more information visit www.rsterana.org or contact Steve Potter at seriescaptain.rsterana@gmail.com.