On the Horizons

Newport Harbor Championships (Oct. 29-30)

CORONA DEL MAR— On Oct. 29-30, the Balboa Yacht Club will host the Newport Harbor Championship Regatta. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a skippers meeting. The first race’s warning signal will go off at 12 p.m. on Oct. 29 for the Pursuit Race and on Oct. 30 with warning signal will go off at 11 a.m. There will be two races on Oct. 30. The first race is windward-leeward, and the second race is Random Leg. All yachts will be in one single class. There is a $50 entry fee for this regatta. This is an invitational regatta. To be eligible, a skipper must have had a first-place finish in an unrestricted class in a race or regatta that starts and finishes in Newport Harbor and sponsored by a Newport Beach Yacht club since Jan. 1, 2022. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. An award ceremony will commence following the second race on Oct. 30 where the winner will be awarded the “Not Too Shabby” Captain Robert Strang Trophy and the winning skipper will be designated as the Newport Harbor Champion for 2022. For more information, please visit https://balboayachtclub.com/Home.

Halloween Race (Oct. 22)

MARINA DEL REY— On Oct. 22, the Del Rey Yacht Club will host the Halloween Race. Sailors are encouraged to dress up and compete in the costume contest. First warning will be at 12:55 p.m. There will be a PHRF division, cruising division, and a race with a spinnaker or racers can get a non-spin offset credit. For those interested in competing, please register at dryc.org/racing and for more information on the event, please visit https://www.dryc.org/RACING/Halloween_Race

Goblin Regatta (Oct. 22-23)

SANTA BARBARA— The Santa Barbara Sailing Club will host the Goblin Regatta Oct. 22-23. The event is governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. The event is open to all boats of a one design or PHRF class. Entrants must be current members in good standing in their respective class, and members of a recognized sailing club or yacht club recognized by SCYA or other regional yachting association (Sailing Anarchy is not acceptable). All PHRF yachts are eligible. Area Buoy handicaps will be used. PHRF handicap ratings will be

applied per PHRF certificate or by listing if not certified. A valid rating certificate must be presented, or on file with SBSC. Boats may enter the event by registering online by 10 a.m. on Oct 22. To be considered an entry in the event, a boat shall complete all registration requirements and pay all fees. Boats with one crew cost $40, boats with a crew of two will cost $55, and boats with a crew of three or more will cost $65. All participants must register by Oct. 21. A skipper’s meeting and awards will be held in the SBSC facility, located near the intersection of Shoreline Dr and Harbor Way. Races will be held off the breakwater of Santa Barbara. For more information, please visit https://www.sailsbsc.org/events/goblin-regatta.

2022 Two Harbors Fall Series (Oct. 29)

VENTURA— The Pierpont Bay Yacht Club and Anacapa Yacht Club invite participants to enter the 2022 Two Harbor Fall Series on Oct. 29. The races will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. There will be no Skippers Meeting—entries for the series or race close at 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding each race. The Sailing Instructions will be available through Regatta Network. The entry fee for the series is $85 ($75 for USSA members), and the entry fee for individual races is $32 ($28 for USSA members). For more information, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25341#_docs. Eligible boats may be entered by completing registration via Regatta Network through the following link: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25332.