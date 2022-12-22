On The Horizons

2023 Berger Series & Stein Series (Jan. 7)

MARINA DEL REY— On Jan. 7, the Del Rey Yacht Club will host the first of five races for the 2023 Berger Series & Stein Series. The race will travel up to Malibu and back down to MDR. The William Berger & William Stein Series is one of the most looked forward to series in all of Southern California. Malibu and Return is the first race in this five-race series. The Berger course is for PHRF boats and is 22nm (with a shorter course option if the wind is unusually light). The Stein course is for Cruiser Class boats and is 15nm up to Topanga Beach and return. The DRYC is inviting PHRF boats to compete in the 2023 William Berger Series and Cruiser boats to compete in the William Stein Series races. These five races represent the best-attended and most challenging random leg series in Santa Monica Bay. In addition, Berger Races 1 and 2 are part of ASMBYC’s High Point Series. The event is governed by the rules defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing and PHRF of Southern California (SoCal PHRF). Class Rules are available at phrfsocal.org. Boats will compete in either the Berger/PHRF division or in the Stein/Cruiser division. The entry fee is a function of boat length and payable at the time of entry:

Boat Length Races 1, 2, & 3 for each race Races 4 & 5 both races < 30ft $35 $80 30 to 40 ft $45 $100 40.1to 50 ft $55 $120 >50 ft $65 $140

For more information or to see the Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25503.

Frosty Deck Regatta (Jan. 7)

DANA POINT— On Jan. 7, the Dana Point Yacht Club will host the Frosty Deck Regatta. The event is governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker classes. PHRF class entries must have a valid current PHRF rating certificate. One-Design classes may be established with five or more entries. The Early Entry Fee is $30 for registrations completed no later than Dec. 31. The Entry Fee is $40 for any entry received after Dec. 31 and before the entry deadline— the deadline is 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. There will be a competitor meeting on Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. The first warning signal will go off at 11:55 a.m. A Kickoff 2023 celebration will be held after the race for racers and guests at the DPYC. Take home trophies will be awarded following the race at the DPYC as well. To view the Notice of Race or for more information, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25524.