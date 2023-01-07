On the Horizons

2023 Saturday Solin Regatta Series (Jan. 21)

LONG BEACH— On Jan. 21, the Long Beach Yacht Club will host the first Saturday Soiling Regatta in a series of seven races spread throughout 2023. The race is available to club soling classes. There is a competitors meeting at 12 p.m. on the Regatta Patio that is mandatory for all skippers and crew. The first warning will go off at 1:30 p.m. The race costs a $25 entry fee. For questions about the event, please email raceoffice@lbyc.org. To register for the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3jCvQpb.

Rookie Regatta & Seminar (Jan 21)

DANA POINT— On Jan. 21, the Dana Point Yacht Club will host the Rookie Regatta and Seminar from 8 a.m.- 5p.m. The event will kick off with a continental breakfast, then move to a basic rules and tactics seminar presented by North U, where racers will learn racing basics in a casual environment. Lunch will then take place, followed by the Rookie Regatta. Finally, there will be a post-race debrief followed by a trophy presentation.

Registration is available and can be completed through the Regatta Network at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_registration_form.php?regatta_id=25567.

2023 Opening Day Race (Jan. 28)

SAN PEDRO— On Jan. 28, the Los Angeles Yacht Club will host the 2023 Opening Day Race. This series will be governed by the “rules” as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) and the US Safety Equipment Requirements (USSER), US Nearshore Race level, except as modified by this notice of race and sailing instructions. This race is open to yachts possessing a current Southern California PHRF handicap. Cruising class or Wooden Hull class yachts with a SoCal PHRF certificate will use their applicable PHRF rating, Area C, and Random Leg. A minimum of four entries will be required to establish a class. Entry fees shall be $50, and a current PHRF certificate must accompany all entries. Entries must be received by 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. Late entries will only be accepted with the approval of the Race Committee Chairman. The warning signal for the first class will be at 12:55 p.m. Subsequent starts, if required, will follow the first start. The racing area will be in the vicinity of Los Angeles Harbor, with the starting area (SF1 on course chart 2014 attached) approximately 1.5 nautical miles NE of the Los Angeles Harbor Entrance inside the middle breakwater area. The finish will also be in the same area as SF1. Trophies will be presented as possible after the completion of the racing. Take-home trophies for the event will be awarded in each class on the following basis: up to 4 entries‐1 trophy; 5 to 7 entries, two trophies; 8 or more entries, three trophies for corrected time finishes. For more information, please visit LAYC.org.