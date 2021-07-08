On the Horizons

Neil McGuinness Twilight Series, July 23-Sept. 3

Organized by Coronado Yacht Club, this is a four-race series in the San Diego Bay with events held July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, and Sept. 3. The regatta is open to all members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by US Sailing. Races are free for CYC members and $30 for non-CYC members. Registration can be completed online at regattanetwork.com. All entries must be submitted by the day of the race by 9 a.m.

54th Governor’s Cup, July 26 – 31

Organized by Balboa Yacht Club and presented by Disc Sports & Spine Center, the Governor’s Cup is an invitational event for sailors from all over the world under the age of 23. Racing will take place in the Pacific Ocean adjacent to Newport Beach July 27 through July 31. After the races on July 30, BYC will host a special reception and press conference for the teams, members, and non-members. A trophy presentation and reception will follow the final day of races. Many of the sailors and world champions that have sailed in the Governor’s Cup have gone on to the America’s Cup, Olympic Games, the World Match Race Tour, and the Round the World Race.

2021 Santa Barbara to King Harbor Race, July 30-31

Organized by Santa Barbara Yacht Club and King Harbor Yacht Club, this regatta is a distance race spanning 81 nautical miles and has been a tradition for Santa Barbara and King Harbor for 48 years. The event is open to vessels whose owners or charterers are members of a yacht club or sailing organization recognized by US Sailing holding a valid rating certificate. The race will be followed by a trophy presentation at KHYC followed by the KHYC Famous Jumbo Shrimp Feed. Shrimp Feed Reservations must be made in advance by contacting KHYC club manager at 310-376-2459. Boats 50 feet or more in length overall will have an entry fee of $200 and Boats under 50 feet will have an entry fee of $150. Entries received on or before July 11 will receive a $25 entry discount. July 21 is the entry deadline. The online entry form and more information is available at sbyc.org/2018-sb-kh.

OYC Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta, July 31-Aug. 1

Organized by Oceanside Yacht Club, this regatta raises funds for The Elizabeth Hospice of North County San Diego. The regatta is open to members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or US Sailing. The regatta is open to the following one-design classes: Schock 35, Beneteau First 36.7, Holder 20, Capri 25, Catalina 27, J24, J80, Olson 30, J120, and yachts holding a current valid Southern California or San Diego PHRF certificate rating between –18 and 240. Entries are due by July 29. The entry fee is $45. Registration can be completed online at regattanetwork.com/event/22791.

Annual McNish Classic Yacht Race, July 31

Hosted by Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, this regatta attracts a wide range of classic vessels – from the 135-foot America to 18-foot Gearys. The race takes place on a 17-mile course on the waters of Channel Islands and Ventura harbors. Friday night, prior to the race, there will be a free taco bar. A BBQ and trophy presentation will take place at Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club following the race and trophies will be awarded in each class. The entry fee is $25 and the BBQ is $25. For more information and to register visit pcyc.org/copy-of-mccune-memorial.