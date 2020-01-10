One-Design Weekend Series kicks off first of 11 races on Jan. 18

San Diego Yacht Club will host racing in every month but March; each race will be independent and scored separately.

SAN DIEGO—San Diego Yacht Club will kick off its 2020 One-Design Weekend Series with a regatta on Jan. 18 and 19. There will be 11 races in this series, with one held every month – except for March. Each race in the series is independent and scored separately. No scores will be thrown out.

All regattas of this series are open to one-design fleets meeting the eligibility requirements listed in the official Notice of Race.

“Fleets desiring a start during a [One-Design Weekend] Regatta will … provide the Race Committee with notice of their intent to race 30 days prior to the regatta date … and have five or more boats registered by [4 p.m.] on the Friday of any specific [One-Design Weekend],” the Notice of Race stated. “In the event that a fleet fails to meet this [five or more boat registration] requirement, the [One-Design Weekend] will be canceled for that fleet.”

The One-Design Weekend Series Regatta schedule is as follows: Jan. 18-19; Feb. 22-23; April 25-26; May 16-17; June 13-14; July 11-12; Aug. 15-16; Sept. 26-27; Oct. 10-11; Nov. 14-15; and, Dec. 12.

No awards will be given for any of the One-Design Weekend Regattas, according to the Notice of Race.

Each race’s course will be stated in the Sailing Instructions. There is no entry fee to register for any of the races in this series.

No more than nine races will be scheduled for each weekend regatta (unless otherwise noted in the Sailing Instructions for the upcoming race). The warning signal for each weekend race will be at 11:30 a.m. (also subject to change by the individual Sailing Instructions of each race).

Dockage will be available for visiting yachts (and subject to a fee). Contact the San Diego YC dockmaster at 619-758-6308 or dockmaster@sdyc.org for more information.

All other questions and requests for information should be directed to Regatta Manager Jeff Johnson; he can be reached at 619-758-6310 or sailing@sdyc.org.