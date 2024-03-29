Open House and Sailing Day Set for April 7 in Long Beach

LONG BEACH— Santana Sailing has announced an exciting opportunity for sailing enthusiasts and novices alike with its upcoming open house and sailing day at Rainbow Harbor in Shoreline Village, Long Beach, on April 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event offers a chance to explore the world of sailing, receive professional instruction and discover how to become adept at day sailing, weekend trips to Catalina, and extended sailing adventures to destinations like the Northern Channel Islands, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Marc Hughston, chief instructor at Santana Sailing, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “You’ll see why we are one of the highest-ranked sailing schools in California according to customer reviews. When you complete our training, you’ll be confident and competent to sail, or we’ll invite you back for more instruction at no charge.”

The schedule for the Open House and Sailing Day includes boat tours and instructor meet-and-greets from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by sailing opportunities from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout the day. Guests also can enjoy a special 20% discount on lessons and sailing adventures when signing up at the Open House.

For more information and to sign up for a two-hour sail during the event, interested individuals can visit the Santana Sailing website at www.SantanaSailing.com or access Open House details at https://santanasailing.com/blog/2024/02/22/open-house-and-sailing-day-sail-april-7-2024/.

Established in 2003 by Marc Hughston, Santana Sailing aims to assist sailors in achieving their sailing goals. NauticEd lists Santana Sailing as its highest-ranked sailing school in Southern California. Hughston shared, “My purpose is to share the things I know and love about sailing with those who are interested.”