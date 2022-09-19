Orange County Yacht Clubs and Why They’re Great

One of the best ways to experience Orange County is by water, and the coastal cities that line the county are filled with boating enthusiasts and their favorite yacht club homes. Here are a few yacht clubs for boaters looking for a home to house their vessel or a community to join.

Huntington Harbour Yacht Club

The HHYC was formed in October of 1965 and is a welcoming place for boating and non-boating enthusiasts alike. Since 1966 the club has been a member of the Southern California Yachting Association, attaining senior membership in 1981. The club is also a current member of the United States Sailing Association and has a sailing school that trains more than 40 young sailors each year while also maintaining a competitive sailing program that has produced a good number of nationally ranked sailors, including crewmembers on the American entry in the America’s Cup racing series. In addition, traveling members of the HHYC are welcomed to clubs all over the world.

“Evenings are for our members and their guests to enjoy casual dining and drinks in the Commodores Lounge, said HHYC Club Manager Frank DiLapo in an email from Sept. 5. “Sunday’s the Club host Breakfast by the Bay, this meal period is open to the public. It is a wonderful opportunity for those who would like to learn more about the Club and experience this special place. The Club’s event calendar is chock full of celebratory parties for members’ enjoyment, many including live dance music. Finally, we are also respected for our robust Huntington Harbour Sailing Foundation, where we teach local children self-esteem and teamwork while introducing them to sailing. We have over 50 boats in inventory, including Sabots, CFJs, Lidos, and a new fleet of Cubes and Bics; many are available for our members to check out.”

The HHYC welcomes new members all year round and is happy to provide additional information about the club upon request.

According to SCYA, the Membership costs are:

Initiation fee: $850

Dues: $900 for a family, $575 for a single, and $50 for a junior member.

For more information, visit https://www.hhyc.org/.

Newport Harbor Yacht Club

The NHYC, established in 1916, is located on the Balboa Peninsula and is part of the SCYA. It offers a physical and social environment for its members to pursue yachting, yacht racing, and sportsmanship.

NHYC also represents the Newport Harbor Sailing Foundation which has provided training and instruction to youths since 1997.

This private club welcomes reciprocal visitors who can provide a current membership card from the yacht club. The club offers different dining facilities as well as the Pirate’s Den Bar. In addition, the venue has showers and restrooms available 24 hours a day.

The club is known for several signature races between Feb. and March, including the Islands race, Newport to Cabo Race, Baldwin Cup Team Race, and the Long Point Race Week.

In addition, they offer a junior sailing program.

NHYC is currently accepting new members. However, new members must be nominated by a current member. Initiation fees and monthly dues are confidential.

For more information, visit https://www.nhyc.org/default.aspx?p=dynamicmodule&pageid=383257&ssid=318178&vnf=1.

Dana Point Yacht Club

The Dana Point Yacht Club was founded in 1952 and has remained a spirited part of the SoCal yachting community with events and activities that include the entire family. Members get access to wine dinners, live music, and a lineup of busy cruise and race schedules.

A DPYC is known for its annual Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta, a harbor event that brings together the yacht club community to benefit the Dana Point 5th Maritime Regiment Support Group.

The club has a junior sailing program, competitive racing opportunities from local fleets to championship regattas, cruising fleet activities with organized outings to destinations in SoCal and beyond, fishing excursions with monthly educational angler meetings, dining a bar facilities, and even has a wine club.

The DPYC welcomes visitors and offers guests slips for incoming sailors and is also a member of SCYA. In addition, it’s a great venue that holds private events such as weddings, galas, and celebrations of all types with its oceanfront ballroom.

According to SCYA.org, the club is accepting membership applications. Call the office for details at (949) 496- 2900.

For more information, visit https://www.dpyc.org/.

Dana West Yacht Club

DWYC is a SCYA Senior Club that offers its members and guests various services and activities. DWYC is known for its annual three-day charity regatta, Sailing for Life, which supports the American Cancer Society.

The club offers youth sailing programs year-round, a highly active cruising program, and competitive racing and is represented in regional regattas, championships, and international races. In addition, DWYC has fishing tournaments for anglers and a calendar always full of events. DWYC hosts events such as karaoke, weekly game nights, sports viewings, dinghy poker, and parties with live music, dancing, costumes, and prizes.

According to SCYA.org, Membership: Non-boat wait list; Initiation: $650/flag. Dues: $816 per year.

For more information, visit https://dwyc.org/.