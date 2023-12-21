PredictWind Launches PredictCurrent, A Tidal Current Modeling Solution

PredictWind, a New Zealand-based company that provides weather forecasting services for sailors, aviators and individuals engaged in various outdoor activities, has introduced PredictCurrent, an advanced high-resolution tidal currents model. This innovative solution empowers users worldwide to navigate local waters with accuracy, delivering a new level of insight into tidal and ocean currents.

PredictCurrent represents a leap forward in tidal current modeling, allowing users to visualize tidal currents with unprecedented detail.

PredictWind’s team of dedicated oceanographers has produced tidal current maps for nearly all coastlines worldwide, in an effort to set a new standard in precision, resolution and coverage.

For areas characterized by complex bathymetry and high tidal flows, an ultra-high resolution model at 100 m gives firm accuracy. With a 400=m resolution within 90 km of the coast and a 4-km resolution extending up to 600-km offshore, users can see tidal flows anywhere, allowing for confident decision-making.

PredictCurrent covers over 90% of the world’s coastlines and ensures users can access current tidal maps wherever their journeys take them. With this extensive coverage, users can become local experts in understanding tidal currents, enhancing safety and efficiency in marine activities.

PredictWind has integrated Mercator ocean currents with the PredictCurrent tidal model to provide users with the most accurate information. Mercator ocean currents refers to ocean current data that has been processed and represented using a Mercator projection. The Mercator projection is a cylindrical map projection that distorts the size of objects as the latitude increases from the equator to the poles. It is beneficial for navigation because lines of constant compass bearing are straight lines on the map, simplifying navigation. This innovation allows users to comprehend the intricate interplay between oceanic and tidal currents on a single map, eliminating the need to consult multiple sources.

The PredictCurrent model has undergone testing against tidal current observation stations and other models on the market, demonstrating an adequate correlation for accuracy.

PredictCurrent’s impact extends beyond tidal currents, as its data is integrated into PredictWind’s Weather Routing and Departure Planning tools. This integration enhances accuracy, providing warnings about dangerous wind against current situations through extreme weather alerts.

“PredictWind has always been at the forefront of maritime weather innovation, and with the launch of PredictCurrent, we’re taking a monumental leap in re-defining tidal current modeling,” said Jon Bilger, CEO of PredictWind, in a news release. “This groundbreaking solution empowers sailors and mariners with unprecedented accuracy, allowing them to navigate local waters globally like never before. PredictCurrent is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing essential tools for those seeking precision and reliability in their maritime endeavors.”

PredictCurrent can be accessed through the PredictWind or Offshore apps, allowing users to view maps or access data in Grib format. The user-friendly interface ensures seamless navigation and ease of use.

PredictCurrent, officials said, is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and precision in providing essential information for sailors, mariners and global watersport enthusiasts.

For more information on PredictWind or PredictCurrent, please visit https://www.predictwind.com/.