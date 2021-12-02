Registration for the Sailing Convention for Women Opens Dec. 1

NEWPORT BEACH一 Registration for the 2022 Sailing Convention for Women opens up on Dec. 1. The convention is back after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and registration for the Feb. 5 event will open on Dec. 1. The event will be hosted by the Bahai Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona Del Mar and will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will start the day off with breakfast at the club before attending a set of morning instructions and workshops. There will be a buffet lunch before afternoon courses, The participants can take part in a happy hour before dinner, which will feature raffle prizes and guest speaker Zuzana Prochazka, a well-known freelance travel and boating photographer/writer. Prochazka holds a United States Coast Guard 100 Ton Master Captain’s License and is a past president of Boating Writers International. Newly added to the event is a networking brunch set for Feb. 6, 2022, that will begin at 10 a.m. at the Newport Beach Yacht Club. “The Convention gives women an opportunity to meet other women, sailors, discuss options for cruising, racing, and recreational sailing, and find out about women’s sailing organizations in their area, as well as instructional programs available,” said founder and producer, Gail Hine in a Nov. 8 press release from the club. Prepaid registration is required for the event. There are approximately 250 spots open for the convention. Early bird registration for the event is $250 through Dec. 31, which will include workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs, raffle prize tickets, and session handouts. After Feb. 1, registration jumps to $275. For more information, see the Sailing Convention website at www.sailingconventionforwomen.com, reach out to Gail Hine at gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com, or reach out to Lisa Cullinane lcullinane1@gmail.com.

Share This:

































