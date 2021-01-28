Registration opens for California Offshore Race Week

Racing will take place up and down the California coast May 29 through June 5.

STATEWIDE—Registration has opened for the 2021 California Offshore Race Week. Hosted by Encinal Yacht Club, Monterey Peninsula Yacht Club, Santa Barbara Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club, CA Offshore Race Week encompasses four races held between May 29 and June 5.

The week kicks off with the Spinnaker Cup May 29-30. Sailing teams will race from San Francisco to Monterey. The Coastal Cup will follow May 31-June 1. The Coastal Cup starts in Monterey and finishes in Santa Barbara. Leg three is the SoCal 300, a race from Santa Barbara to San Diego, held June 3-5. Also held June 3-5 will be the CA 500, a race from San Francisco to San Diego.

Boats must register by 6 p.m. five days prior to the start date of each race. To register visit offshoreraceweek.com. Entry fees, qualified vessels, safety information, course announcements and schedules are all available on the published Notice of Race. According to the NOR, each race will occur as scheduled, though covid-19 may require format changes. Changes related to covid-19 may be amended to the NOR or specific Sailing Instructions or other supplements to relevant race document the NOR stated.

“CORW will rely on individual OAs to follow all applicable government regulations, orders, or protocols and prudent best practices to mitigate any possible health risks, and we ask all competitors to do the same for benefit of you and your crewmates,” the NOR stated.

Several Safety at Sea Seminars are scheduled in Southern California prior to the CA Offshore Race Week. Seminars will be held at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar Feb. 13 and 14, Mission Bay Aquatic Center in San Diego Feb. 20 and 21, and California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey Organizers canceled the 2020 California Offshore Race Week due to the covid-19 pandemic. San Diego YC wrote on Facebook they, along with Encinal YC, Monterey Peninsula YC and Santa Barbara YC are looking forward to hosting the offshore racing series again this year.