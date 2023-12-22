SailGP Confirms Return to Christchurch for Season 4 New Zealand Event

On Dec. 12, SailGP confirmed that the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will return to Christchurch, New Zealand for its Season 4 iteration.

The SailGP sports league had taken a hit as the Auckland event, initially scheduled for March 23-24, 2024, in Season 4, was canceled due to the unavailability of spectator stands for the harbor course. However, the league has now turned to Christchurch on those same dates. The city hosted an event in Season 3.

Following the announcement of the new site, SailGP global CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “After extensive consultation with our partners, we’re delighted to confirm the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will be staged once again on the spectacular Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.

Christchurch has proven to be one of our very best events, with fantastic racing, thousands of fans, and spectacular scenery in a natural amphitheater. This is a perfect venue for the stadium-style, inner-harbor racing SailGP is known for around the world, and we can’t wait to bring more fans closer to the action with additional grandstands planned for next year’s event.”

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch will convert Naval Point into a lively stadium to host the race, entertaining a projected 22,000 observers throughout the weekend.

The Season 4 event will see the return of fan favorites, including an enlarged Race Stadium, a grandstand seating area and the exclusive Platinum Lawn. Additionally, for the first time in Christchurch, fans can purchase behind-the-scenes tours of SailGP’s team bases and technical areas.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said, “It’s fantastic to welcome SailGP back to the city in 2024 for this bonus season. This just proves that Christchurch is increasingly seen as the sports and events capital of New Zealand. This year’s event was brilliant, and it was great that Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour was seen around the world in all its glory.

“I’m sure people will get right behind this event once again. I really want to thank Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke Rāpaki, SailGP and ChristchurchNZ for making this happen, this partnership is why we will see SailGP return in 2024.”

New Zealand Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green added that the inaugural event

“provided spectators with incredible racing and we look forward to seeing Christchurch build on that success in 2024.”