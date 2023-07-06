SailGP Debuts in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES— The international sailing competition, Sail GP, will be touching down in the Port of Los Angeles from July 22-23 for the inaugural Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix.

Ten teams will be racing, including the United States SailGP Team led by sailing icon Jimmy Spithill, to race F50 hydrofoiling catamarans suited to reach highway speeds of 60 mph.

Viewers will be up close to the Outer Harbor racecourse at the Port of Los Angeles. Ticket packages are available for grandstand seating at Berth 46 in addition to on-water viewing zones for privately owned vessels. Tickets are limited. Both race days will take place from 4-5:30 p.m.

SailGP is the world’s competitive on-water racing. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues worldwide. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s most promising athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans at speeds approaching 100 km/h.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://sailgp.com/races/season-4/los-angeles-sail-grand-prix/overview/.