Sailing 101: Maneuvering Your Boat with Dock Lines— Part One of Five

Ahoy Sailors, as you may or may not know, dock lines are ropes that secure your boat in place at the dock for short-term mooring. They’re often made of nylon, making them strong, elastic, and resistant to abrasion, UV rays, and rot. Dock lines are a must-have for your boat, so you must know how to use them. Here is the first of five basic techniques that allow your dock lines to go above and beyond their usual duties. Stay tuned. I will explain the next four techniques in the following issues of the Log’s Sailing 101.

First Technique—Springing Off

When the wind is up and you’re pinned against the dock, it’s time to use what might be the most known dock line-assist technique — springing off. First, use a spring line and a sturdy dock cleat or piling to position yourself off the dock. A couple of large fenders and a crew member that has been briefed on the process beforehand and knows what’s expected is all that this maneuver requires. Steps will vary, depending on whether you want to leave the dock stern-first or bow-first. Other circumstances include wind strength, current, and the proximity of other boats around you. Nonetheless, in each case, the spring line is looped around a dock cleat or piling located amidships, with both ends fastened to the boat at the end opposite to the end that you want to move away from the dock. In both cases, the lines are attached to the craft on the side against the dock.

Technique 1: Springing Off the Dock Bow-First

First, place fenders between the boat and the dock at the stern to avoid any damage that presents itself to your boat. Guide the crew member to observe and adjust the position of the fenders as necessary throughout the maneuver to protect the vessel. Second, rig a spring line from the aft cleat on the boat, loop it around a dock cleat or piling located roughly amidship (the middle of the ship) of the boat, then run it back on board to the same aft cleat. Then, secure (cleat it off). Next, remove all other dock lines. Then, position the crew member at the stern line, where they will unwrap the spring line’s top turn, keeping a turn around the cleat and holding the bitter end of the line. Shift the engine into reverse, placing tension on the line. Turn the wheel, so the rudder is toward the dock, which will cause the bow to swing out. When the bow reaches a 45-degree angle from the dock, redirect the engine forward while turning the wheel away from the dock. Watch as tension is removed from the spring line. The crew member should then release the tail of the line or bitter end, grab the cleated end of the line, and quickly pull the line free of the dock cleat or piling and onto the vessel. Finally, bring the fenders on board once well clear of the dock.

The next installment of this article will explain how to swing off the dock stern-first.