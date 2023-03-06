Sailing 101: Maneuvering Your Boat with Dock Lines— Part Two of Five

Ahoy sailors, as mentioned, we will now discuss the second technique of five techniques to help maneuver your boat with dock lines. Stay tuned— the following article will discuss the third technique.

Place fenders between the boat and dock at the bow to prevent damage. Instruct the crew member to observe and adjust the position of the fenders as necessary throughout the maneuver to protect the boat. Rig a spring line from the bow cleat of the boat, loop it around a dock cleat or piling located roughly amidship of the boat, then run it back on board to the same bow cleat and secure it. Remove all other dock lines. Station the crew member at the bow line, where they’ll unwrap the top turn of the spring line, keeping a turn around the cleat and holding the line’s bitter end. Shift the engine into forward, placing tension on the spring line. Turn the wheel (rudder) toward the dock, which will cause the stern to swing out. When the stern reaches a 45-degree angle away from the dock, shift the engine into reverse while turning the wheel away from the dock. As the tension is removed from the spring line, the crew member releases the tail of the line or bitter end, grabs the cleated end of the line, and quickly pulls the line free of the dock cleat or piling and onto the vessel. Once well clear of the dock, bring the fenders onboard.