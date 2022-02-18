San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs Publishes 2022 Calendar and Guide

SAN DIEGO一 The San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs published their 2022 yacht racing calendar and guide to yacht clubs on Jan. 31. The guide has a complete list of all competitive and charitable races held in San Diego County in chronological order and a guide for participating yacht clubs detailing membership, hours, facilities, reciprocity with other clubs, and any other comments.

The SDAYC is a non-profit established in 1960 to foster and encourage yachting participation and promote public interest in the San Diego area.

The calendar, which includes Ensenada and Oceanside, is published each year with 14 participating yacht clubs and various associations, including the Coronado Cays Yacht Club and the Ancient Maritime Sailing Association.

The calendar is printed out and distributed to sailing associations throughout San Diego but can also be found online at https://d282wvk2qi4wzk.cloudfront.net/wb_editor_doc_1640310972309.