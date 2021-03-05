San Diego Yacht Club to Host Sailing Rules Q&A Webinar with Dave Perry on March 17

Dave Perry, a US Sailing National Judge, member of the US Sailing Appeals Committee, and the author of two books on the racing rules, will answer participant questions about sailing rules.

SAN DIEGO—Sailors and race officials of all levels in the San Diego area have been invited to join San Diego Yacht Club and Dave Perry for a question and answer Zoom webinar about the sailing rules of racing. “Ask Dave! The Rules from Start to Finish” will be held March 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Perry will answer questions about the rules of sailing submitted by participants and will also share some common rules situations. Perry is a US Sailing National Judge, member of the US Sailing Appeals Committee, and served as the Rules Advisor to five America’s Cup teams and to the US Sailing Team at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He has also authored two books on the racing rules, Understanding the Racing Rules and Dave Perry’s 100 Best Racing Rules Quizzes. Perry was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Dave has learned how to bring his same engaging and effective teaching style to the Zoom platform and is excited to work with the sailors and race officials in the San Diego area to know the rules better so they are more confident in close-quarter action at the starts and around the marks, and so they can play and run the game at a higher level,” said the event description on the San Diego Yacht Club’s website.

Participants can send in their questions ahead of time online and/or submit them during the session. To register for the event and submit questions visit sdyc.org/calendar/event/ask-dave/.

The pre-read with some study materials and the Zoom link will be posted on the event website on or around March 14. Following the session, the link to the session’s recording will be posted on the event website.