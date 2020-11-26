San Diego YC’s One-Design Weekend Regatta still on calendar

Increased restrictions in the name of Covid-19 has not been a factor in Dec. 12-13 race.

SAN DIEGO—The One-Design Weekend Regatta is still on the calendar for Dec. 12-13, as of press time for this issue. Whether San Diego County’s move into the purple tier will force the regatta to be canceled or postponed remains to be seen.

The regatta is open to any One-Design fleet. There is no entry fee. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on the Friday prior to race day. Registration is available online at www.sdyc.org.race.

Up to nine races will be held during the regatta, unless otherwise noted by the Sailing Instructions. The Sailing Instructions will be posted by 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to racing.

“Classes may be subject to weigh-in, sail measurement or other procedures as scheduled and conducted by individual Fleets. Any such requirement will be stated in the applicable Notice of Race or Sailing Instructions,” according to the Notice of Race. “The racing area will be noted in the Sailing Instructions. Courses will be windward/leeward unless otherwise noted. Exact course descriptions will be detailed in the SIs. The leeward mark (2) may be replaced by gate marks (2p and 2s). Exact mark configuration and directions for passing these marks will be detailed in the Sailing Instructions.

“A boat’s score in individual ODW Regattas will be the total of her race scores. No scores will be excluded,” the Notice of Race continued.

Trophies are not given in any One-Design Weekend Regatta.

Contact Regatta Manager Jeff Johnson at 619-758-6310 or sailing@sdyc.org for more information.

San Diego YC’s sailing office will serve as the Regatta Headquarters.

Limited towing will be available if the morning breeze requires it. The breeze must be less than 8 knots.

The One-Design Weekend Regatta series began on Jan. 18 and was scheduled to be held one weekend per month (except for March) throughout the year.