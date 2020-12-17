SCYA to host installation dinner as organization heads into 100th year

Southern California Yachting Association plans to host its annual officer installation and awards dinner on January 16, 2021.

NEWPORT BEACH—The Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) announced plans to host its 2021 officer installation and awards dinner Jan. 16 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Newport Beach. January will mark the start of the association’s 100th year.

SCYA said the association is moving ahead with plans to hold the installation and awards dinner under the assumption the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place will be lifted and allow for an indoor event with the proper safety guidelines in place. Invitations will be sent in the mail. Reservations will be limited, but SCYA did not say to how many. SCYA has also not announced backup plans should Covid-19 restrictions not be lifted.

The association said they will be announcing who will be leading the club into the next 100 years at the event. The awards committee will also be handing out trophies.

Contact SCYA staff at 562-433-7426 or service@scya.org for questions about the dinner event.

As SCYA moves into its 100th year, the association is soliciting input on plans to create a “Cruising Calendar” for its membership clubs and yachting organizations. While the calendar is focused on cruising activities first, SCYA said it is the intention to evolve it to other events such as regattas, power boat activities, training, and social events open to the SCYA membership at large. SCYA said even land cruising events are being considered.

SCYA is looking for input to help evolve what the offering will be.

“Please feel free to post your questions or pointers to help guide where the calendar goes and what that feature on our website will evolve to,” SCYA said in a Nov. 15 Facebook post.

Those interested in proving feedback can find SCYA on Facebook at facebook.com/SouthernCaliforniaYachtingAssociation/.