SDYC Set to Host 2022 International Masters Regatta

SAN DIEGO‑ Eleven top-notch teams will take the waters Oct. 21-23 for the 2022 International Masters Regatta. Skippers over the age of 60 from across the United States and Canada will compete in a round-robin fleet race event using provided J/105s in South San Diego Bay east of Coronado Bridge. “At the Masters, skipper and crew have an opportunity to race against other top national and international grand master sailors,” said Tad Lacey, a 2021 competitor who will return to represent the USA in an article on Scuttlebutt. “The competition among the teams is very high. The races are relatively short, with the competitors racing in close proximity.” Competitors are sailing all-stars; some are even previous Olympic medalists, including the only female contestant San Diego local Annie Gardner. Gardner took a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics for windsurfing and holds three world titles in Hobie 16s and an induction into the Windsurfing Hall of Fame in 2022. These are just her most notable awards. One part of the International Masters Regatta (and the Sir Thomas Lipton Challenge Cup that follows the weekend after) that makes it so unique is the rotation dock floating off to the side of the course. Every team rotates boats after each race to make for an even, fair event. To learn more, see https://sdyc.org/masters.

