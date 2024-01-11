SoCal Sailing Spotlight: Dennis Conner

SAN DIEGO— Southern California has produced several accomplished and famous sailors who have made significant contributions to the sport of sailing, one of them being Dennis Conner. Known as “Mr. America’s Cup,” Dennis Conner is a legendary American yachtsman born in 1942 in San Diego. He has won the America’s Cup four times: 1974, 1980, 1987 and 1988 and also competed in the 1976 Olympics together with Conn Findlay, taking the bronze medal in the Tempest class. Conner also took part in the 1979 Admiral’s Cup as helmsman on the Peterson 45 named Williwaw.

Conner’s victories spanned different decades, showcasing his consistency and dominance in the world of competitive sailing. Conner was associated with the San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC), and his victories in the America’s Cup were often in defense of the cup while representing the United States.

Conner also had an influence on the decision to introduce multihulls into the America’s Cup. Representing the SDYC, Conner’s Sail America Foundation faced a controversial challenger in 1988 – New Zealand banker Michael Fay. Fay’s team abandoned the 12-meter format that had prevailed since the pre-World War II end of the massive and very expensive J-sloops. He opted instead with a vast and unconventional 90′ super-sloop. Conner responded with an even more surprising 60′ wing-sailed catamaran.

Fay’s challenge and legal case based on the Deed foreshadowed the controversial 33rd America’s Cup. Legal wrangling resulted in the contest being decided in enormous multihulls in February 2010, while returning to the pre-war style with exclusive, billionaire-backed campaigns by Alinghi and BMW Oracle Racing.

Conner was known for embracing innovations and new technologies in yacht design and racing. His teams were often at the forefront of advancements in sail technology and boat design. Conner faced challenges and controversies throughout his America’s Cup campaigns, including the loss of the Cup to Australia II in 1983, which ended the U.S.’s 132-year winning streak in the competition. However, he came back to win the cup in subsequent campaigns.

In addition to his America’s Cup achievements, Conner has had a broad and successful sailing career, participating in various other events and ocean races.

Today, Conner’s impact on the America’s Cup and the sailing world, in general, is significant, and his legacy is tied closely to the history and development of the prestigious competition. His success, resilience and contributions to the sport have rightfully earned him the title “Mr. America’s Cup,” a nickname still in use today.