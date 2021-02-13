Southern California Yachting Association holds virtual 2020 awards ceremony

The SCYA handed out a number of perpetual awards and a new Pandemic Powerhouse Performance Award at its virtual 2021 installation meeting on Jan. 16.

Nearly 100 attendees from the organization throughout Southern California, Arizona, and Utah gathered virtually for an unprecedented Installation of Officers. COVID-19 and state restrictions prevented the event from taking place in-person with a traditional formal dinner.

New officers, including the 2021 Commodore, Bill McNamara, were sworn in and the outgoing officers were recognized.

SCYA then recognized yacht clubs and special guests for outstanding achievements and contributions. Seal Beach Yacht Club and American Legion Yacht Club were recognized as the 2020 Clubs of the Year. Three yacht clubs, Port Royal Yacht Club; Seal Beach Yacht Club; and Dana West Yacht Club, were recognized with a new award, the Pandemic Powerhouse Performance Award, for embracing and excelling amid the challenges of operations during the pandemic.

SCYA’s perpetual trophy awards were also announced at the event.

“Each of these prestigious awards is rich in history and the new nameplate for 2020 will live in perpetuity among the preceding yachtsmen and yachtswomen in Southern California that were honored over years – some trophies dating back to 1958,” 2021 Commodore Bill McNamara said in a released statement.

The 31st Peggy Slater Memorial Trophy was awarded to Marie Rogers, a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain and Staff Commodore of Los Angeles Yacht Club. The trophy recognizes outstanding contributions to the enhancement and enrichment of women’s participation in sailing.

SCYA and California Yacht Club Staff Commodore Thom Page was awarded the Warren Ewert Memorial Trophy for his 17 years of distinguished service to SCYA. Madeleine and Justin McJones were awarded the George and Kay Fisher Memorial for their distinguished service over a long period of time to three yacht clubs and SCYYRA youth sailing leadership.

The Mort Bloom Trophy, which recognizes excellence, commitment, and duration of service by Judges, Umpires, and Race Officers applying their skills in competitive sailing events, was given to US Sailing National Race Officer Becky Ashburn.

The Sportsmanship Trophy, which recognizes a remarkable display of sportsmanship on and off the water, was awarded to Elizabeth Hjorth for stepping up where needed for the Woman’s One Design Regatta.

Richard Somers, an Amateur Radio Operator veteran of 65 years, was presented the Maritime Order of the Golden Key Award for his outstanding service and extensive experience in HAM Radio.

The James Webster Perpetual Trophy, which dates back 68 years and honors individuals for exceptional contributions to the yachting community, was awarded to Betsy Crowfoot Senescu.

She was nominated by California Yacht Club for her 25 years of writing and reporting about sailing explorations and adventures, plus coverage of area regattas and events for yachting publications, broadcasts, and the internet.

The final trophy, the Rescue Award, recognizes heroism and compassion in the sport of yachting. The award was presented to Carolyn and Sandra Sherman for their rescue and recovery actions to a competing solo skipper POB and his unmanned boat.