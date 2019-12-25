Southern California Yachting Association hosts installation dinner

Officers for 2020 to be placed during evening affair at Pechanga Resort on Jan. 11, 2020.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—The Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) announced it will be holding its 2020 Installation Dinner at Pechanga Casino Resort on Jan. 11. The dinner will be held from 6:30-11 p.m.

Officers and directors were chosen in November. Five members will serve on the SCYA Bridge: Vice Commodore John Marshall; Vice Commodore Bill McNamara; Rear Commodore Ann Eubanks; Treasurer Chuck Jeglikowski; and, Secretary Joyce Jackson.

The 2020 SCYA directors are: Mary Lou Buck; John Caldwell; Joyce Jackson Coomber; Marlyn Dinon; Kimberly Milligan; Peter Phillips; John Praiswater; Owen Provence; Darrel Sausser; Kathy St. Amant; and, Rick Dinon.

There are five appointed officers for 2020: Rod Woods (port captain); Bill McNamara (fleet captain); Bill Dysart (judge advocate); Sylvia Wheeler (service center manager); and, Peter Tietz (honorary commodore).

Tickets to the dinner are $100 per person; the event’s capacity is 100 people. Dinner choices include chicken breast, New York strip steak and vegetarian. Black tie is optional, according to SCYA staff.

Contact SCYA staff at 562-433-7426 or service@scya.org for questions about the dinner event.

SCYA was founded in 1921 to provide communication, educational and organizational support to Southern California’s and Arizona’s yachting community.