Southern California Yachting Association postpones 92nd Midwinter Regatta to 2022

The 92nd edition of the event had been scheduled for Feb. 6 and 7 and Feb. 20 and 21 but was pushed to next year due to coronavirus restrictions.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—Southern California Yachting Association announced the 92nd Midwinter Regatta schedule for Feb. 6 and 7 and Feb. 20 and 21 has been pushed back to 2022.

“Due to the uncertainty of various Covid-19 related restrictions on recreation in Southern California, the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) Board of Directors has decided to postpone 2021’s SCYA Midwinter Regatta,” SCYA said in a released statement. “2021 marks the Centennial Anniversary of SCYA and it is with great disappointment that SCYA is delaying their signature boating event – the 92nd SCYA Midwinter Regatta.”

SCYA’s Midwinter Regatta has consistently attracted hundreds of boats and more than a thousand competitive sailors to 25 plus yacht club host venues for races in more than 100 boat classes. Classes include one design fleets, handicapped race boats, predicted log racers and, more recently, remote controlled model yachts. Races are hosted by SCYA member yacht

clubs from San Diego to Morro Bay extending to Phoenix, Las Vegas and Ensenada,

Mexico. The event is touted as the nation’s largest sailing competition.

“SCYA has every intention of resuming the multi-weekend SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Saturday-Sunday, February 12-13 and 19-20, 2022,” SCYA said in a released statement.

This will be the first time in years the Midwinter Regatta will not be held. The races were cancelled as part of the Civil Defense black-out during World War II. For more information about SCYA or the Midwinter Regatta, contact Service@SCYA.org or visit www.SCYA.org.

SCYA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. SCYA was organized in 1921 to provide much-needed communication, education, coordination and celebration to member yacht clubs around Southern California.