Stars and Stripes Team USA withdraws from America’s Cup

LONG BEACH—Long Beach Yacht Club has confirmed Stars and Stripes Team USA, sailing out of the Long Beach Yacht Club, has withdrawn from the 36th America’s Cup.

Stars and Stripes Team USA has not yet made a formal statement.

The team, co-founded by Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield, was a late entry to the 2021 regatta, scheduled for March 6-21, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stars and Stripes Team USA purchased a design package from defenders Emirates Team New Zealand for a first-generation AC75 after formally announcing their challenge in late 2018. The team came short of funding before the completion of their boat in the U.S.

In July, they sought approval from the Cup’s arbitration panel to allow them to make arrangements to sail the first boat from another team. The arbitration panel denied the request because of the country-of-origin rule over hull construction in the large and complicated boats.

The confirmation of Stars and Stripes Team USA’s withdraw leaves the fleet at four syndicates: America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, INEOS Team UK and New York Yacht Club American Magic.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, New York Yacht Club American Magic and INEOS Team UK will compete in the PRADA Cup, scheduled to start Feb. 13, with the winner challenging the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup Match in March.