Ten new Inductees Have Been Added and Honored in the National Sailing Hall of Fame

The National Sailing Hall of Fame has added ten new inductees for the Class of 2023 and their official celebration will be held in Newport Beach, Ca with more details to come.

The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) has named ten individuals to be honored as the 13th Class of Inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame. The members of the Class of 2023 join 114 current inductees to the National Sailing Hall of Fame, all of whom are featured in the Legends of Sailing exhibition at The Sailing Museum, which opened in 2022 in Newport, RI.

Among those ten mariners are:

“We’re immensely proud of our inductees this year, as they represent everything we love most about the sport,” said Gary Jobson, co-president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame in a statement. “Their contributions to the world of sailing have deeply impacted and touched all of our lives, and each of them have created a hefty legacy for the rest of us to live up to. We are delighted to honor their accomplishments and welcome them into the Hall of Fame.”

The Class of 2023 will be formally celebrated on Nov. 3-4 with an Induction Ceremony and Dinner in Newport Beach, CA. The Induction Weekend has become notable as a reunion of sailing’s finest as previous inductees join the celebrations to welcome their peers into the Hall of Fame. More details will be shared soon.

Sailors nominated the inductees from across the United States. Nominations were reviewed by a Selection Committee composed of representatives from the NSHOF Board, inductee alumni, the sailing media, the sailing industry, community sailing, a maritime museum, the cruising community, and U.S. Sailing. Nominations are accepted year-round at nshof.org/nominations. The deadline for Class of 2024 nominees is Jan. 31, 2024.

To qualify, nominees must be American citizens, 55 years of age or older, who have made a significant impact on the growth and development of the sport in the United States at a national or international level in the following categories:

Sailing – Recognizing achievements made on the water as a sailboat racer, cruiser, or offshore sailor.

Technical – Recognizing those who have significantly contributed to the technical aspects of sailing. Examples include designers, boatbuilders, sailmakers, etc.

Contributor – Recognizing those who have contributed significantly to the American sailing experience. Examples include teachers, coaches, administrators, media (including authored works, T.V., film, etc.), artists, musicians, promoters, and organizers.

Nominees for the Lifetime Achievement Award must be American citizens, 55 years or older, who have achieved success in and outside of sailing and have significantly given back to the sport. The NSHOF Board of Directors selects Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

For more information, please visit https://nshof.org/.