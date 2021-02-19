The 2021 Islands Race Will be Held on March 5 and 6

SAN DIEGO一The 2021 Islands Race will be held March 5 and 6. The race takes off from the Point Fermin Bouy near Long Beach and circles Catalina and San Clemente islands before finishing at the Channel Entrance Bouy to San Diego Harbor.

The race is sponsored by the San Diego Yacht Club and the Newport Harbor Yacht Club and will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and boats must adhere to the US Sailing Safety Equipment Requirements.

In order to enter registered boats, need to be at least 29-feet in length, have a crew of at least four, and one of the current rating certificates listed in NOR 1.2 and 1.3.

All boats must apply with a valid 2021 rating from Rating Authority.

All boats are subject to inspection, and owners or charterers hold marine liability and need an insurance policy of at least $250,000.

The schedule of events for the race will start on March 3 with a transponder pick-up in Newport Harbor, a tentative pre-race social at the Newport Harbor Yacht Club, a briefing on March 5 over Zoom, and the first warning at Point Fermin.

There is no time limit for the race and awards will be held at the San Diego Yacht Club after the race, transponders can be dropped off at the San Diego Yacht Club racing office between March 6 and 15.

This will be the 12th year for the Islands Race which is trademarked by NHYC and SDYC.

John Shulze was the overall winner of the 2020 race with a corrected time of 14 hours and 22 minutes on his boat Horizon.

You can enter the race at islandsrace.com, registration is open until March 1 for $225 and a late fee of $50.