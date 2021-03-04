Two Races Left in Saturday Sailors Series

Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the last two races in their Saturday Sailors Series on March 13 and 27.

SEAL BEACH一Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the fourth and fifth race in their Saturday Sailors Series on March 13 and 27.

The race is open to all members of the Southern California Yachting Association and all recognized yacht and sailing organizations or any-one design fleet that establishes a class. Yachts racing in PHRF must have a current 2021 standing.

The race will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and double jibs/genoas for non-spinnaker classes and non-spinnaker yachts sailing in spinnaker classes are allowed.

The starting line and finishing line will be marked by two marks with orange flags located near point 38 on the course chart, which can be found on the SLBYC website.

Sailing boats must pass between the two markers at the starting line to be counted on their second lap.

The first warning will sound off at 12:55 p.m. and boats must be in by 5:00 p.m. The race will be abandoned if a class does not have a boat cross the line by 4:30 p.m.

Trophies will be passed out on March 27 after the race and the number of trophies will be based on the number of boats that registered before Jan. 8.

You can register for the race at regattanetwork.com/event/21566. Registration is $85 for the series or $20 for individual races if registered by the Wednesday before the race and $30 after.

Entries have to be in by 9:00 a.m. on race day, racers can register online or paper entries can be mailed to RACE CHAIRMAN, Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 Marina Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803, or placed in the Race Entry Box at the Seal Beach Yacht Club.