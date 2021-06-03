U.S. Para Sailing Championship Alongside C. Thomas Clagett Jr. Memorial Regatta

The C. Thomas Clagett Jr. Memorial clinic and regatta will host the 2021 U.S. Para Sailing Championships in Newport, R.I.

NEWPORT, R.I.一 The 2021 U.S. Para Sailing Championships will be hosted by the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta, and US Sailing August 24 through 29 at Sail Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

The U.S. Para Sailing Championships is one of the oldest sailing regattas. Starting in 1986 under the name Independence Cup, it became US Sailing’s national championship for disabled sailors in 1989, according to the US Sailing website.

In 2007 the regatta moved under the Championships division of US Sailing and was renamed the U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship, and in 2017 the U.S. Board of Directors approved a name change to U.S. Para Sailing Championships.

The championship has produced several competitors that went on to represent the United States in the Paralympics, including 2008 paralympian and gold medalist Nick Scandone.

The Clagett and US Sailing partnered together in 2018 to host the US Para Sailing Championships, 47 sailors participated in three different classes.

The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Regatta was first held in August 2003 with the help and support of Clagett’s daughter and granddaughter Judy and Stephanie McLennan.

The event is sanctioned by US Sailing and the organizing authority is Sail Newport. In 2003 there were five New England teams sailing in Sonars and in 2006 the regatta was a USDST qualifier for the SKUD18, by 2010 The Clagett became its own charitable organization.

The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, eligible competitors have to be members of US Sailing or members of the national sailing authority in their home country.

Registration is $200 before July 20 and there will be a $50 late fee per person added between then and Aug. 24.

Afloat and ashore clinics will be held Aug. 25 and 26.

Races will be held Aug. 27 through Aug. 29 with awards passed out on the 29. For more information visit the US Sailing website at https://bit.ly/3uVFF2j.