U.S. Sailing partners with Leukemia Cup

Partnership will help raise money for blood cancer research.

BRISTOL, Rhode Island—The Leukemia Cup Regatta will be receiving a boost from U.S. Sailing, as both entities will be partnering together to help raise money for blood cancer research. U.S. Sailing would specifically urge its membership to support the various Leukemia Cup Regattas held around the country.

Anyone who renews his or her U.S. Sailing membership through the Leukemia Cup Regatta program would have $10 of the membership fee donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or LLS.

“U.S. Sailing’s involvement and the generosity of the sailing community will enable LLS to help more patients and their families who are on the front lines of the cancer battle,” Gary Jobson, National Chairman Emeritus of the Leukemia Cup Regatta and a Lymphoma survivor, said. “I am living proof of the research and treatment advances.”

The Leukemia Cup Regatta is a series of 45 sailing events held across North America. Each event benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The regatta series was launched in 1988 and has raised more than $70 million for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The society, which was founded in 1949, funds research to cure blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

More information about the partnership is available online at bit.ly/2YuKWOG.