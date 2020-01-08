U.S. Sailing Release Updated Schedule and List of Keynote Speakers for San Diego Forum

SAN DIEGO (LOG NEWS SERVICE)—U.S. Sailing has recently released an updated draft schedule of courses and list of keynote speakers for its upcoming Sailing Leadership Forum 2020, which is scheduled in Mission Bay in February 2020.

The conference, which would kick-off with a welcome reception on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2020, is scheduled to run from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

U.S. Sailing said instructors, coaches, race officers, program directors, class/fleet leaders, yacht club management, organization leaders and volunteers would find key takeaways from this unique event.

In addition to having the opportunity to attend scheduled events, attendees will also have an opportunity for meaningful discussions with sailors representing other interests in the sport, types of sailing, and industries and will be able to observe and reflect on the common issues they share and how they can work together to achieve better results.

Reservation information and fee schedules for the forum, which is scheduled to be held at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa in Mission Bay, is posted on the U.S. Sailing website. The hotel is presently undergoing a change of ownership and will be rebranded as the San Diego Mission Bay Resort and any reference to either the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa or San Diego Mission Bay Resort during the transition period is correct.

Contact Katie Ouellette at events@ussailing.org for more information or questions about the Sailing Leadership Forum 2020.