U.S. Sailing Team Updates Roster

BRISTOL, RI— The U.S. Sailing team announced on Feb. 16 that four athletes have been added to the team’s roster and four others have moved from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

Upon qualification at 2021 World Championship regattas, the US Sailing Team has announced the additions of four athletes to the roster:

Moving up to Tier 1 from Tier 2 after Top-10 rankings at the Skiff and Nacra World Championships in Al-Mussanah, Oman include:

To qualify for the U.S. Sailing Team, athletes and teams must meet set requirements while training and competing in a 2024 Olympic class. Athletes and teams will qualify for a specific Tier, with corresponding levels of US Sailing Team-provided support. The US Sailing Team is comprised of Tier 1 and Tier 2 U.S. athletes and teams in each of the 2024 Olympic classes.

As the National Governing Body for sailing, US Sailing strives to provide leadership for the sport of sailing in the United States. The organization works to achieve this mission through various programs and events. US Sailing sets the course enabling sailors to enjoy the sport for a lifetime.

Requirements and qualifications for the U.S. Sailing Team can be found on their website.