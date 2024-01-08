U.S. Youth Sailing Championship Set to Take Place in Rhode Island

It has been announced that the 2024 Youth Championship will be held June 23-27, hosted by U.S. Sailing at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. The U.S. Youth Championship, also known as the “Youth Champs,” is U.S. Sailing’s youth regatta, featuring the top sailors and most challenging performance boat classes.

The regatta will be an “open” event, with no application or invitation process required to be eligible. Nationally competitive sailors in the following classes are urged to attend: 29er, Formula Kite, ILCA 6 (formerly Laser Radial), ILCA 7 (formerly Laser Standard), International 420, iQFOiL Youth and Nacra 15.

Events and Class Equipment:

Doublehanded Dinghy – International 420

Doublehanded Skiff – 29er

Multihull – Nacra 15

Singlehanded Dinghy – Light- ILCA 6

Singlehanded Dinghy – ILCA 7

Windsurfing – iQFOiL Youth

Kiteboarding – Formula Kite

Competitors must not reach their 20th birthday in the calendar year and be eligible to compete per the Notice of Race.

Entry for all classes is open (no resume application or direct qualification required). Sailors can register during the period specified in the Notice of Race that will be published later in January 2024.

Sailors are responsible for securing their own housing for the event. Room blocks will be available at Roger Williams University for interested sailors and parents.

All competitors must have a “Designated Adult” with them acting as a chaperone at the event. Designated Adults must be present at the onsite registration. The person must be over 21 and cannot be a coach.

Charter provider information will be available in early 2024

For more information or questions, please email youthchampionships@ussailing.org.

The U.S. Youth Sailing Championship is an annual event organized by U.S. Sailing, the national governing body for sailing in the United States, formed in 1973 at the Sheridan Shore Yacht Club in Wilmette, Ill. The championship is designed to showcase the talents of young sailors and provide a competitive platform for youth sailors across the country. The top youth sailors from around the country were invited to attend the event in Lasers and 470s in mid-June. “Laser” and “470” refer to two different classes of sailboats used in competitive sailing. Over 50 years later, the U.S. Youth Championship remains U.S. Sailing’s pinnacle youth event.